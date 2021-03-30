    Video: Justin Fields Runs Unofficial 4.44-Second 40-Yard Dash at OSU Pro Day

    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields may have helped his 2021 NFL draft stock Tuesday as he ran a blazing 40-yard dash at the school's pro day.

    According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, one scout clocked Fields at 4.44 seconds, and a second scout had him at 4.43 seconds.

    As seen in the following video, Fields attacked the 40 and impressed regardless of what his official time is:

    The NFL Scouting Combine isn't being held this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so players' performances at their pro days are all NFL teams have to work with aside from game tape and interviews.

    The fastest 40-yard dash run by a quarterback at the combine is Michael Vick's 4.33 in 2001, followed by Robert Griffin III's 4.38 in 2012.

    A time of 4.44 puts Fields in the same conversation, and ESPN's Adam Schefter noted RG3 is the only first-round quarterback to run 4.44 or better since 2006:

    Fields is likely to join that club as one of five quarterbacks expected to be first-round picks in 2021 along with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Mac Jones.

    Last year, Jalen Hurts ran a 4.59 before getting selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round.

    Hurts is perhaps the biggest speed threat in the NFL at quarterback besides Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, which speaks to how impressive Fields' performance was Tuesday.

    Fields' running ability is well documented, as he rushed for 1,133 yards and 19 touchdowns on 260 carries during his collegiate career at Georgia and Ohio State.

    Running a fast time may not mean he's drafted higher, although it could be a tiebreaker teams take under consideration if he is viewed as equal to another prospect at the position.

