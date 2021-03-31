Ranking Every WWE WrestleMania Match of the Undertaker's Legendary Career

0 of 27

Credit: WWE.com

Three decades ago this month, history was made when The Undertaker scored his very first win at WrestleMania and kicked off the most iconic undefeated streak in WWE history.

Those first few matches against the legendary likes of Jimmy Snuka and Jake "The Snake" Roberts were far from barn burners, but they successfully laid the groundwork for what was to come in the years that followed. In fact, his outings on The Grandest Stage of Them All only improved in the years that followed.

Superstars such as Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Batista and Edge all brought the best out The Phenom when the lights were on bright and produced some of the strongest matches to ever take place at the event. Memories were made, moments were created and the legacies were solidified during this period.

Of course, all good things must come to an end, and in 2014, 'Taker suffered a shocking defeat at WrestleMania 30 at the hands of Brock Lesnar. A decent contingent of fans thought that was it for him, until he returned to the ring the following year at 'Mania and has competed at almost every installment since.

At WrestleMania 36, he wrestled what will very likely end up being his final match and went out on top against AJ Styles. From a Boneyard bout to three Hell in a Cell clashes to everything else in between, The Deadman has done it all at The Show of Shows and will be forever remembered as a WrestleMania legend.

Now that his career has come to a close, let's look back at every 'Mania match Undertaker has had dating back to his debut at the spring spectacle in 1991. Criteria for ranking them from worst to best will include historical significance, overall action, build, storytelling, crowd engagement, and more.