    Mel Kiper 2021 NFL Draft Big Board: Trevor Lawrence, Kyle Pitts Lead Rankings

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021

    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up before the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence remained the No. 1 overall player on the latest big board from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released Tuesday ahead of the 2021 NFL draft next month. 

    Florida tight end Kyle Pitts moved up three spots to No. 2, while Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell dropped from the second slot to No. 8.

    Here's a look at Kiper's current top 10:

    • 1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
    • 2. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
    • 3. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
    • 4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
    • 5. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
    • 6. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
    • 7. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
    • 8. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
    • 9. Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern
    • 10. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

