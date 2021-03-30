Mel Kiper 2021 NFL Draft Big Board: Trevor Lawrence, Kyle Pitts Lead Rankings

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence remained the No. 1 overall player on the latest big board from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released Tuesday ahead of the 2021 NFL draft next month.

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts moved up three spots to No. 2, while Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell dropped from the second slot to No. 8.

Here's a look at Kiper's current top 10:

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

3. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

5. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

6. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

7. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

8. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

9. Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

10. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

