Miami Open Masters 2021 Results: Naomi Osaka's Win Highlights Monday's Action

The Miami Open Masters continued on Monday, with men's round-of-32 action and women's round-of-16 play.

Naomi Osaka highlighted a star-studded field in action. Below, we'll go over the scores from the day and key results.

Men's Scores (Round of 32)

No. 4 Andrey Rublev def. No. 29 Marton Fucsovics, 6-2, 6-1

No. 5 Diego Schwartzman def. No. 25 Adrian Mannarino, 6-1, 6-4

No. 12 Milos Raonic def. No. 20 Ugo Humbert, 6-4, 7-5

No. 26 Hubert Hurkacz def. No. 6 Denis Shapovalov, 6-3, 7-6

Sebastian Korda def. No. 17 Aslan Karatsev, 6-3, 6-0

Marin Cilic def. Lorenzo Musetti, 6-3, 6-4

Lorenzo Sonego def. Daniel Elahi Galan, 7-6 (8), 6-3

Women's Scores (Round of 16)

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. No. 14 Victoria Azarenka, 6-1, 1-6, 6-2

No. 2 Naomi Osaka def. No. 16 Elise Mertens, 6-3, 6-3

No. 5 Elina Svitolina def. No. 9 Petra Kvitova, 2-6, 7-5, 7-5

No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 19 Marketa Vondrousova, 6-1, 6-2

Anastasija Sevastova def. Ana Konjuh, 6-1, 7-5

No. 23 Maria Sakkari def. No. 29 Jessica Pegula, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (8)

Reaction

The top two players in the women's draw, Barty and Osaka, both won on Monday, though in different fashion.

Barty survived a back-and-forth affair with Azarenka, smashing her in two sets while getting crushed in the second set. Azarenka may no longer be the player who was once ranked No. 1 in the world, but she has won the Miami Open Masters three times.

"It's just about staying in the fight," Barty told reporters after the win. "It's about not relenting, not giving up regardless of whether you lose a set or you get a break, whatever it might be. I think it's just about trying to hang around, and I've worked my backside off off the court to make sure that I feel like I'm good physical condition to play tennis."

Osaka, who last played on Friday after getting a walkover in the round of 32, extended her winning streak to 23 matches with a convincing win over Mertens. Since 2000, only Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Azarenka and Justine Henin have ever matched or exceeded 23 straight wins.

"This is one of my favorite tournaments to play, and of course I'm sad I haven't been able to get to the second week the last times that I have played this tournament," she told reporters Monday. "But I'm here now, and hopefully it will go well this time!"

Osaka advances to play Sakkari, who defeated Pegula on Monday.

In the match of the day, Svitolina erased a first-set deficit with tight wins in the second and third sets over Kvitova.

"It was not easy conditions," Svitolina said. "I was trying to fight, trying to find a way, one extra ball over the net."

In the men's draw, top contenders Rublev and Schwartzman advanced without too much drama, though the upset of the day belonged to Hurkacz, knocking off the sixth-seeded Shapovalov.

"I think serving well helped me. A couple of free points in each service game were helping," Hurkacz told reporters after his victory. "I stayed aggressive throughout the whole match. I was trying not to let Denis push me back, because his shots are very powerful and he can hit them really well. That was crucial."

Shapovalov, meanwhile, didn't seem pleased with several calls made by the Hawk-Eye Live technology, used in lieu of line judges.

"We're getting used to that, that Hawk-Eye life," Hurkacz admitted. "It's a little bit different."