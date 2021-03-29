    Daniel Jeremiah 2021 NFL Draft Big Board: Kyle Pitts at No. 2 in New Rankings

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2021

    FILE - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. The Southeastern Conference championship game features two of the nation’s top playmakers, and neither is a quarterback. Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are the real stars of the league’s most potent offenses. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    The NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah unveiled his updated big board on Monday, and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts moved up to the No. 2 spot behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. 

    Jeremiah called Pitts "a unique talent with the ability to take over a game. He is the definition of a mismatch player."

    He added that Pitts "is a long, lean tight end prospect with excellent speed, ball skills and production" who "beat upper-echelon SEC cornerbacks on a weekly basis" and "showed tremendous improvement as a blocker in 2020."

    LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was previously the No. 2 player on Jeremiah's big board. He was bumped to No. 3, with BYU quarterback Zach Wilson and Alabama wideout Jaylen Waddle rounding out the top five. 

                           

