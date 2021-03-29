Daniel Jeremiah 2021 NFL Draft Big Board: Kyle Pitts at No. 2 in New Rankings

John Raoux/Associated Press

The NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah unveiled his updated big board on Monday, and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts moved up to the No. 2 spot behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Jeremiah called Pitts "a unique talent with the ability to take over a game. He is the definition of a mismatch player."

He added that Pitts "is a long, lean tight end prospect with excellent speed, ball skills and production" who "beat upper-echelon SEC cornerbacks on a weekly basis" and "showed tremendous improvement as a blocker in 2020."

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was previously the No. 2 player on Jeremiah's big board. He was bumped to No. 3, with BYU quarterback Zach Wilson and Alabama wideout Jaylen Waddle rounding out the top five.

