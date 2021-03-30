1 MLB Team from Each Division That Will Be Worse Than You Think in 2021

0 of 6

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

As much as everyone likes a good Cinderella story, it's at least as likely that there will be an anti-Cinderella story for each of Major League Baseball's six divisions in 2021.

So after presenting our picks for clubs that could beat expectations, it's now time to take a look at which ones will be worse than expected this season.

To some degree or another, these six clubs are all going into Opening Day (which is Thursday, by the way) with hopes of playing in the postseason. But due to such things as talent deficiencies and key injuries, disappointment may await them instead.

We'll start in the American League East and end in the National League West.