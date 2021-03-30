The Most Likely Week 1 Starters in the 2021 NFL Draft

3 of 7

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Rashod Bateman may not be the top wide receiver prospect in the 2021 class, but he could be the most prolific rookie on the gridiron next season.

The Golden Gophers star broke onto the scene with a sterling sophomore outing in 2019, hauling in 60 receptions for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 2020 play left a bit to be desired with 36 catches for 472 yards and a pair of scores before he opted out in November to prepare for the draft. Regardless, there's no doubt Bateman can be an early contributor in the NFL.

At 6'2", 210 pounds, he has a decent frame to complement a fantastic set of hands. He is strong and tough, attributes that make him difficult to bring down. While he's not the fastest prospect in this class, he isn't sluggish either and will be able to create separation from his defender.

Expect Bateman to flash those mitts in Week 1, as he's one of the most sure-handed prospects in the class. He can catch anything thrown in his direction even if he's combating tight coverage from a defensive back, which makes life easier for whoever is under center.

Factor in his excellent release—arguably the best in the class—and savvy route running, which stacks up against any wideout prospect this year, and you have a versatile receiver who will find himself integrated into an offense quickly.

Bateman's game will likely see an improvement rather than regression at the pro level. He made some incredible catches during his time in Minnesota and should get more consistent with an NFL-caliber signal-caller slinging him the rock.

The wideout is dangerous after the catch, gets off the line well and will be a welcome addition to any team's receiving corps when he is selected on Day 1 or early in Day 2. Don't be surprised when he's making highlight-reel plays early in his career.