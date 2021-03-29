WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 29

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 29March 29, 2021
With just under two weeks until WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and 11, it's all hands on deck as WWE gets all of the feuds and storylines set up to carry us through the pay-per-view and into the rest of 2021.
Last week, Bobby Lashley threw down a challenge with a reward for anyone brave enough to take him up on it. If somebody can take out Drew McIntyre before 'Mania, Lashley will grant them a title shot.
Last week's show also featured a backstage altercation between Sheamus and Riddle. The Celtic Warrior was in no mood to deal with the United States Champion's antics and hit him with his own scooter. This led to WWE setting up a match between them on this week's show.
We also saw Rhea Ripley sign the contract for her Raw Women's Championship match with Asuka at WrestleMania. The newcomer had a great run in NXT and she is looking to bring that momentum with her to the red brand.
What will The Fiend do now that he is back on Raw? Is there anything Randy Orton can do to get rid of him? What will Mustafa Ali do with Retribution by his side? Who will earn a shot at the women's tag titles?
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
Opening Segment
Raw opened with The Hurt Business coming to the ring for a promo. MVP started before Lashley promised to give a WWE title match at WrestleMania to whoever takes out McIntyre. MVP claimed they wanted to give somebody an opportunity as the reason why they were doing this.
The All Mighty turned his attention to Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. The WWE champion ripped into them for losing to McIntyre in a handicap match last week. MVP gives them a chance to speak and they get upset. Benjamin ended up shoving MVP and it led to Lashley destroying the former tag team champions.
The segment ended with Benjamin and Alexander leaving as they recovered while Lashley and MVP watched from the ring.
Grade: C+
Analysis
Rest in peace, Hurt Business. You were gone before your time.
WWE breaking up the premier stable on Raw the week after it had Retribution ditch Ali seems strange, especially since The Hurt Business has been so good for Raw over the past several months.
This segment was fine, but the result is likely going to upset a lot of fans. Even as heels, every member of the group was constantly receiving praise online. It made Alexander and Benjamin relevant again in addition to finally getting Lashley to the WWE title.
Lashley looked as dangerous as ever but it felt like this breakup came out of left field, especially since another major group just broke up.
Sheamus vs. Riddle
Sheamus attacked Riddle backstage before the match but once they got to the ring, the U.S. champ looked like he had recovered to full strength.
They started with a nice exchange of attempted takedowns. It wasn't a crisp exchange of counters. They were trying to overpower each other, which made it look more competitive than a string of moves that flow together like a dance routine.
The Celtic Warrior found himself on the floor after Riddle kicked him through the ropes. The champ followed up with a Floating Bro to the outside as we went to a commercial. We returned to see Sheamus back in control and beating Riddle down with right hands.
The Bro countered White Noise and hit a backflip belly-to-belly suplex from the top turnbuckle. Sheamus barely got to the bottom rope to break a triangle choke. He hit White Noise and an Alabama slam for a pair of two-counts.
A brief exchange of strikes led to Sheamus hitting a huge knee to the face for the pin and the win.
Grade: B+
Analysis
This was a physical encounter between two guys who know how to throw their weight around. You could hear every strike because they were hitting each other instead of slapping their leg or chest to mimic the sound.
The chemistry these two have is already great, which is good for WWE since it's clear the company is building toward a U.S. title match between them at WrestleMania.
Riddle is one of those guys you either love or hate but it's hard for anyone to deny his physical ability. Combine that with Sheamus' veteran experience and you have a recipe for a potential show-stealer.