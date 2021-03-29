WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 29

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

With just under two weeks until WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and 11, it's all hands on deck as WWE gets all of the feuds and storylines set up to carry us through the pay-per-view and into the rest of 2021.

Last week, Bobby Lashley threw down a challenge with a reward for anyone brave enough to take him up on it. If somebody can take out Drew McIntyre before 'Mania, Lashley will grant them a title shot.

Last week's show also featured a backstage altercation between Sheamus and Riddle. The Celtic Warrior was in no mood to deal with the United States Champion's antics and hit him with his own scooter. This led to WWE setting up a match between them on this week's show.

We also saw Rhea Ripley sign the contract for her Raw Women's Championship match with Asuka at WrestleMania. The newcomer had a great run in NXT and she is looking to bring that momentum with her to the red brand.

What will The Fiend do now that he is back on Raw? Is there anything Randy Orton can do to get rid of him? What will Mustafa Ali do with Retribution by his side? Who will earn a shot at the women's tag titles?

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of WWE Raw.

Live updates will begin after the first segment/match. Make sure to refresh the page for updates results throughout the show. Check out the results from last week.