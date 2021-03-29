Raiders' Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

It's been an eventful offseason thus far for the Las Vegas Raiders. They traded away a starting offensive lineman (center Rodney Hudson). They've added some offensive playmakers, such as running back Kenyan Drake and wide receiver John Brown. And they've bolstered a pass rush that needed it, signing defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

But there's still more for Las Vegas to do before the start of the 2021 season. While it may not be too active in free agency the rest of the way (or if it is, it may not sign any big-time players), it will still be able to add to its roster during the 2021 NFL draft, which is set for April 29-May 1.

The Raiders have a strong core that they're building around. It may not have led to postseason appearances yet (although they came close to making the playoffs the past two years), there's reason for optimism for the franchise moving forward. And it will have the opportunity to add more talented young players during the draft.

Here's a look at Las Vegas' biggest needs it'll need to address in the NFL draft next month.