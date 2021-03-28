Jarran Reed, Chiefs Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract Worth Up to $7M

Larry Maurer/Associated Press

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed is joining the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, days after the Seattle Seahawks released him.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news Sunday night.

Reed spent the first five years of his career with the Seahawks, who drafted him in the second round in 2016.

