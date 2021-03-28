Jazz Chisholm Named Marlins' Starting 2B for Opening Day over Isan Diaz

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The future is now for the Miami Marlins.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), highly touted prospect Jazz Chisholm won the starting second base job for the National League East team and will start in Thursday's Opening Day game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The AP noted Chisholm hit .268 with three home runs and four stolen bases during spring training and separated himself from Isan Diaz, who went just 2-for-34 and will look to work his way back in Triple-A.

"It feels great when everybody believes in you," Chisholm said after learning he made the team from manager Don Mattingly and general manager Kim Ng. "I know I already have a lot of confidence, but it gives you confidence to where it's almost cockiness."

The 23-year-old made his major league debut in September 2020 and slashed .161/.242/.321 with two home runs, six RBI and two steals in 21 games. While his numbers didn't stand out, it was important experience for the young building block that figures to aid him in a bigger role this year.

Chisholm is the No. 66 prospect in MLB.com's rankings for the 2021 campaign.

It is a testament to the Marlins' cultivation of homegrown talent that he is one of five prospects in the top 100 alongside Sixto Sanchez (No. 15), JJ Bleday (No. 20), Max Meyer (No. 28) and Edward Cabrera (No. 68).

The future is bright for an organization that made a surprising playoff run at 31-29 during the shortened 2020 campaign.

If Chisholm and the rest of the young talent live up to expectations, the Marlins will be in position to challenge in the National League East for the foreseeable future.