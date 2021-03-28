    Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna Score as USMNT Beat Northern Ireland in Friendly

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2021

    United States's Christian Pulisic controls the ball during an international friendly soccer match between Northern Ireland and United States, at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
    Peter Morrison/Associated Press

    Make it two in a row for the United States men's national team. 

    The U.S. followed up a 4-1 win over Jamaica Thursday by beating Northern Ireland 2-1 at the Windsor Park in Belfast. Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic each found the back of the net for the USMNT.  

    An absolute golazo from Niall McGinn in the 88th minute made an otherwise comfortable advantage for the United States a bit more stressful in the final moments. 

                 

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

