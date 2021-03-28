Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna Score as USMNT Beat Northern Ireland in Friendly

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

Make it two in a row for the United States men's national team.

The U.S. followed up a 4-1 win over Jamaica Thursday by beating Northern Ireland 2-1 at the Windsor Park in Belfast. Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic each found the back of the net for the USMNT.

An absolute golazo from Niall McGinn in the 88th minute made an otherwise comfortable advantage for the United States a bit more stressful in the final moments.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.