    WGC-Dell Match Play 2021: Billy Horschel Defeats Scottie Scheffler to Earn Win

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 28, 2021

    Billy Horschel hits his drive on the 17th tee during the final round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Billy Horschel came out on top of the original field of 64 with a 2 and 1 victory over Scottie Scheffler in the final of the WGC-Dell Match Play on Sunday. 

    The win was Horschel's sixth on the PGA Tour and his first World Golf Championship. 

    Horschel came into this tournament 0-of-4 in advancing to the weekend rounds in Match Play, while Scheffler, the 2020 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, was in his first appearance overall. 

    Scheffler grabbed a 1-up lead over Horschel early, but Horschel came back to tie it and built his lead to 2-up by the halfway point. 

     

    That lead held all the way to the end, with both players matching pars on every hole, save for bogeys on No. 12. 

    Scheffler reached the finals by recording a 1-up victory over Matt Kuchar in the semifinals after Kuchar missed a putt that would have otherwise sent the match to a playoff. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

     

    Instead, Kuchar headed to a third-place match against France's Victor Perez, who fell 3 and 2 to Horschel in the semifinals. 

     

     

    Kuchar held the lead heading into the back nine after he and Perez spent most of the front tied. He reclaimed the 1-up lead on No. 8 and continued to build heading into the second half of play, hitting three consecutive birdies to move to 4-up. 

    Perez cut the lead in half when he managed a pair of birdies on Nos. 13 and 14, but he couldn't get the edge heading into the end, with both players matching pars for Kuchar to claim the 2 and 1 victory for third place and his 34th win at Dell Match Play, which ranks second-most all-time. 

       

    Final Leaderboard and Prize Money Payouts

    Winner: Billy Horschel $1,820,000

    2: Scottie Scheffler $1,150,000

    3: Matt Kuchar $740,000

    4: Victor Perez $600,000

    Quarterfinals (T-5)

    Tommy Fleetwood, $337,000

    Sergio Garcia, $337,000

    Jon Rahm, $337,000

    Brian Harman, $337,000

    Round of 16 (T-9)

    Dylan Frittelli, $189,000

    Kevin Streelman, $189,000

    Mackenzie Hughes, $189,000

    Robert MacIntyre, $189,000

    Ian Poulter, $189,000

    Erik von Rooyen, $189,000

    Bubba Watson, $189,000

    Jordan Spieth, $189,000

    Payouts via Golf Digest

    Related

      Golf & football among grassroots sports to return in England from Monday

      Golf & football among grassroots sports to return in England from Monday
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Golf & football among grassroots sports to return in England from Monday

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport

      Match updates from Sunday: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

      Match updates from Sunday: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Match updates from Sunday: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

      PGATour
      via PGATour

      The First Look: Valero Texas Open

      The First Look: Valero Texas Open
      Golf logo
      Golf

      The First Look: Valero Texas Open

      PGATour
      via PGATour

      How to watch Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Round 4: Live scores, TV times, tee times

      How to watch Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Round 4: Live scores, TV times, tee times
      Golf logo
      Golf

      How to watch Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Round 4: Live scores, TV times, tee times

      PGATour
      via PGATour