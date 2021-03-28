WGC-Dell Match Play 2021: Billy Horschel Defeats Scottie Scheffler to Earn Win

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Billy Horschel came out on top of the original field of 64 with a 2 and 1 victory over Scottie Scheffler in the final of the WGC-Dell Match Play on Sunday.

The win was Horschel's sixth on the PGA Tour and his first World Golf Championship.

Horschel came into this tournament 0-of-4 in advancing to the weekend rounds in Match Play, while Scheffler, the 2020 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, was in his first appearance overall.

Scheffler grabbed a 1-up lead over Horschel early, but Horschel came back to tie it and built his lead to 2-up by the halfway point.

That lead held all the way to the end, with both players matching pars on every hole, save for bogeys on No. 12.

Scheffler reached the finals by recording a 1-up victory over Matt Kuchar in the semifinals after Kuchar missed a putt that would have otherwise sent the match to a playoff.

Instead, Kuchar headed to a third-place match against France's Victor Perez, who fell 3 and 2 to Horschel in the semifinals.

Kuchar held the lead heading into the back nine after he and Perez spent most of the front tied. He reclaimed the 1-up lead on No. 8 and continued to build heading into the second half of play, hitting three consecutive birdies to move to 4-up.

Perez cut the lead in half when he managed a pair of birdies on Nos. 13 and 14, but he couldn't get the edge heading into the end, with both players matching pars for Kuchar to claim the 2 and 1 victory for third place and his 34th win at Dell Match Play, which ranks second-most all-time.

Final Leaderboard and Prize Money Payouts

Winner: Billy Horschel $1,820,000

2: Scottie Scheffler $1,150,000

3: Matt Kuchar $740,000

4: Victor Perez $600,000

Quarterfinals (T-5)

Tommy Fleetwood, $337,000

Sergio Garcia, $337,000

Jon Rahm, $337,000

Brian Harman, $337,000

Round of 16 (T-9)

Dylan Frittelli, $189,000

Kevin Streelman, $189,000

Mackenzie Hughes, $189,000

Robert MacIntyre, $189,000

Ian Poulter, $189,000

Erik von Rooyen, $189,000

Bubba Watson, $189,000

Jordan Spieth, $189,000

