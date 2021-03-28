WGC-Dell Match Play 2021: Billy Horschel Defeats Scottie Scheffler to Earn Win

WGC-Dell Match Play 2021: Billy Horschel Defeats Scottie Scheffler to Earn WinMarch 28, 2021
Billy Horschel came out on top of the original field of 64 with a 2 and 1 victory over Scottie Scheffler in the final of the WGC-Dell Match Play on Sunday.
The win was Horschel's sixth on the PGA Tour and his first World Golf Championship.
Horschel came into this tournament 0-of-4 in advancing to the weekend rounds in Match Play, while Scheffler, the 2020 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, was in his first appearance overall.
Scheffler grabbed a 1-up lead over Horschel early, but Horschel came back to tie it and built his lead to 2-up by the halfway point.
That lead held all the way to the end, with both players matching pars on every hole, save for bogeys on No. 12.
Scheffler reached the finals by recording a 1-up victory over Matt Kuchar in the semifinals after Kuchar missed a putt that would have otherwise sent the match to a playoff.
Instead, Kuchar headed to a third-place match against France's Victor Perez, who fell 3 and 2 to Horschel in the semifinals.
Kuchar held the lead heading into the back nine after he and Perez spent most of the front tied. He reclaimed the 1-up lead on No. 8 and continued to build heading into the second half of play, hitting three consecutive birdies to move to 4-up.
Perez cut the lead in half when he managed a pair of birdies on Nos. 13 and 14, but he couldn't get the edge heading into the end, with both players matching pars for Kuchar to claim the 2 and 1 victory for third place and his 34th win at Dell Match Play, which ranks second-most all-time.
Final Leaderboard and Prize Money Payouts
Winner: Billy Horschel $1,820,000
2: Scottie Scheffler $1,150,000
3: Matt Kuchar $740,000
4: Victor Perez $600,000
Quarterfinals (T-5)
Tommy Fleetwood, $337,000
Sergio Garcia, $337,000
Jon Rahm, $337,000
Brian Harman, $337,000
Round of 16 (T-9)
Dylan Frittelli, $189,000
Kevin Streelman, $189,000
Mackenzie Hughes, $189,000
Robert MacIntyre, $189,000
Ian Poulter, $189,000
Erik von Rooyen, $189,000
Bubba Watson, $189,000
Jordan Spieth, $189,000
Payouts via Golf Digest
Golf & football among grassroots sports to return in England from Monday