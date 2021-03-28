Michigan Women's CBB Team Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Flying into Storm

Michael Thomas/Associated Press

The Michigan women's basketball team arrived safely in Ann Arbor early Sunday after initially making an emergency landing in Evansville, Indiana, per Angelique S. Chengelis of the Detroit News.

The team's charter plane flew into a storm Saturday night, while an aggressive descent caused the cabin to lose pressure with oxygen masks being deployed. The plane made a diverted landing in Evansville.

There were no injuries "other than being scared," spokesperson Sarah VanMetre told Chengelis.

Michigan assistant coach Toyelle Wilson described the experience on Twitter and also posted a picture of the team after landing:

The team spent several hours in Evansville before getting on a return flight to Michigan and landing at 5:54 a.m. ET.

Michigan faced Baylor on Saturday night in a competitive Sweet 16 battle that ended with a 78-75 Baylor win in overtime. It was the Wolverines' first appearance in the regional semifinal after an upset win over No. 3 seed Tennessee in Round 2.