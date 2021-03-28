    Michigan Women's CBB Team Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Flying into Storm

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Michigan players waive to their fans after a win over Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University of Texas San Antonio Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday March 21, 2021. Michigan won 87-66. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
    Michael Thomas/Associated Press

    The Michigan women's basketball team arrived safely in Ann Arbor early Sunday after initially making an emergency landing in Evansville, Indiana, per Angelique S. Chengelis of the Detroit News.

    The team's charter plane flew into a storm Saturday night, while an aggressive descent caused the cabin to lose pressure with oxygen masks being deployed. The plane made a diverted landing in Evansville.

    There were no injuries "other than being scared," spokesperson Sarah VanMetre told Chengelis.

    Michigan assistant coach Toyelle Wilson described the experience on Twitter and also posted a picture of the team after landing:

    The team spent several hours in Evansville before getting on a return flight to Michigan and landing at 5:54 a.m. ET.

    Michigan faced Baylor on Saturday night in a competitive Sweet 16 battle that ended with a 78-75 Baylor win in overtime. It was the Wolverines' first appearance in the regional semifinal after an upset win over No. 3 seed Tennessee in Round 2.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Live: No. 5 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 SCAR

      Yellow Jackets square off against the Gamecocks for a spot in the Elite Eight. Chat here while you watch on ABC 🗣️

      Live: No. 5 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 SCAR
      Women's College Basketball logo
      Women's College Basketball

      Live: No. 5 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 SCAR

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Catch Latest Tourney Scores Here 📲

      Tap for all the scores from the tourney. How's your bracket going?

      Catch Latest Tourney Scores Here 📲
      Women's College Basketball logo
      Women's College Basketball

      Catch Latest Tourney Scores Here 📲

      Ncaa
      via Ncaa

      Women's Sunday Sweet 16 Bracket Odds, Picks

      Women's Sunday Sweet 16 Bracket Odds, Picks
      Women's College Basketball logo
      Women's College Basketball

      Women's Sunday Sweet 16 Bracket Odds, Picks

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report

      Tara VanDerveer on Her Decades-Long Fight for Basketball and Equality

      Tara VanDerveer on Her Decades-Long Fight for Basketball and Equality
      Women's College Basketball logo
      Women's College Basketball

      Tara VanDerveer on Her Decades-Long Fight for Basketball and Equality

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com