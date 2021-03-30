Top 2021 NFL Prospects Falling Down Draft Boards

0 of 6

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Heading into the 2021 NFL draft, players must rely on an entirely different set of criteria while making their cases to professional teams.

When combined with tape, the combine is usually the most important draft metric, but it was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. College pro days now take on great import since that's where players will record official measurements and perform on-field drills.

It's also where some could see their draft stocks go down.

When we talk about prospects' stocks falling ahead of the NFL draft, it doesn't always mean there's some inherent red flag like a bad pro day, health issues or character concerns. Sometimes, it's as simple as teams trading up to target different players or having interest in alternative options.

Let's take a look at some players who, for any of the reasons above, may find themselves selected later than expected.