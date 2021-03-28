NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2021: Sunday Sweet 16 Bracket Odds, Picks

0 of 4

Stephen Spillman/Associated Press

There was some exciting action in the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament Saturday, when four teams advanced to the Elite Eight with victories. Four more teams will join them Sunday, with the rest of the Sweet 16 round taking place.

While No. 1 UConn and No. 3 Arizona rolled big to move on, Saturday's other two games were more competitive. No. 2 Baylor held on in overtime against No. 6 Michigan, while No. 4 Indiana knocked off No. 1 NC State in a close contest. The Wolfpack became the first No. 1 seed to be eliminated.

The rest of the Sweet 16 games also have the potential to be exciting. Although there are two No. 1 seeds and No. 2 seeds in action across the four games, it's possible that one or two of the lower-seeded teams could advance.

Here's a look at Sunday's Sweet 16 schedule, along with odds and picks for the games.