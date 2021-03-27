    Report: Tyson Alualu Agrees to 2-Year Steelers Contract After Jaguars Deal

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 27, 2021
    Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) during an NFL football training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    Defensive tackle Tyson Alualu has reportedly decided to stay with the Pittsburgh Steelers after previously agreeing to a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars

    Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Alualu will sign a two-year deal with Pittsburgh. 

    Alualu originally agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract with the Jaguars on March 16. 

    After agreeing to his deal with the Jaguars, Alualu even spoke to Rob DeMelloKHON2 sports director, about returning to the organization that originally drafted him back in 2010: 

    "Definitely excited and just blessed to be in this opportunity, have this opportunity to go back where it all started and play for the Jaguars, play for the city. But it's a little bittersweet moment just because of what we built here in Pittsburgh with the team, with the city here so it's a little bittersweet, sad to leave but excited for this next opportunity."

    Alualu spent the first seven years of his career in Jacksonville. He never lived up to the hype of being the 10th overall pick in the draft but carved out a solid career with the team, racking up 17.5 sacks and appearing in 110 games. 

    The Steelers signed Alualu as a free agent in March 2017. He's spent the past four seasons in Pittsburgh, recording a career-high four sacks in his first year with the team. 

    Alualu started 10 games at nose tackle for the Steelers in 2020. The 33-year-old tied for seventh on the team with five quarterback hits last season. 

