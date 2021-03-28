MLB Rumors: Latest on Francisco Lindor, Anthony Rizzo Contract Extension Talks

1 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Mets were always taking on a bit of risk in trading for Lindor given his free agency was on the horizon. But New York's front office is getting aggressive in trying to get a deal done before Opening Day.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Mets have "hope" when it comes to signing Lindor, saying the deal figures to be in excess of $300 million in guaranteed money.

It's hardly a surprise the Mets are eager to get a deal done. They probably wouldn't have pulled off a blockbuster move had they not been confident about their ability to extend the superstar shortstop. The potential value does not come as much of a surprise, either.

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. signed a 14-year extension worth $340 million in February. That elevated Lindor's market substantially considering the 27-year-old has been one of the best players at his position for some time.

Lindor ranks first in fWAR among shortstops since 2015. He is a two-time Gold Glover and two-time Silver Slugger who can hit for average and power from both sides of the dish. He can also steal bases and make an impact with his speed.

Opening Day is just around the corner. But Heyman suggested there is optimism a deal gets done before then as the Mets look to make Lindor their franchise cornerstone.