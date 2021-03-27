WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Hospitalized After Suffering Apparent Heart Attack

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Former WWE Superstar Brian "Road Dogg" James, who works behind the scenes in NXT, was hospitalized this week after possibly suffering a heart attack.

According to TMZ Sports, Road Dogg's wife, Tracy Conant James, made the announcement Saturday on Facebook.

In part, James wrote: "Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He has had test run and we're currently waiting for the results."

James also noted that Road Dogg saw a kidney specialist and is set to undergo a stress test. James added that her husband "feels horrible."

Road Dogg, 51, is best known for his initial run in WWE as a wrestler from 1994 to 2001. He began as Jeff Jarrett's sidekick under the name The Roadie before transitioning to the name Jesse James and then Road Dogg.

He enjoyed his greatest success as one half of The New Age Outlaws with Billy Gunn and as a member of D-Generation X.

With Gunn, Road Dogg won the WWE Tag Team Championships six times. He was also a one-time Intercontinental champion and one-time Hardcore champion.

After several years away, Road Dogg returned to WWE as a producer in 2011 and later went on to have one last run as a wrestler, teaming with Gunn.

In recent years, Road Dogg has been a key cog for WWE behind the scenes, as he was a creative writer for SmackDown before transitioning to NXT.

In NXT, the WWE Hall of Famer works alongside fellow former DX members Triple H and Shawn Michaels in helping mold WWE's future stars.