Updated WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card and Picks

Credit: WWE.com

With less than two weeks to go until WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, WWE has announced a jam-packed card of 11 matches, with more expected before April 10-11.

Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan and Edge in a Triple Threat match, Bobby Lashley puts his WWE title up for grabs versus Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks defends the SmackDown women's title against Bianca Belair, and Raw women's champion Asuka battles Rhea Ripley in the show's marquee bouts.

Who might win those four big matches, as well as the other seven, and what are the stories behind them?

Find out now with this look at the card and early predictions for each contest.