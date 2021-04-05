Surprising NBA Offseason Trades to Start Thinking About Now

1 of 5

San Antonio Spurs Receive: PF Marvin Bagley III

Sacramento Kings Receive: 2021 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick

It's tough to get a pulse on what the Spurs will do this offseason.

After buying out veteran center LaMarcus Aldridge despite currently in the Western Conference playoff race, we could see a total youth movement in San Antonio with DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay and Patty Mills all becoming unrestricted free agents.

The Spurs are projected to have $47.7 million in cap space (per RealGM's Keith Smith), meaning they should be on the lookout to absorb contracts other teams may be looking to part with, especially if they feel some potential is there.

Bagley fits this idea.

San Antonio is loaded with young guards and wings, but only two big men (Jakob Poeltl, Luka Samanic) are on fully guaranteed contracts for next season.

If there were even an organization to maximize Bagley's potential, it would be the Spurs.

The 22-year-old power forward/center has played just 112 total games in his three seasons, with averages of 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 25.5 minutes. While he was showing off an improved outside shot this season (35.4 percent from three on 2.6 attempts per game), Bagley is still a poor defender who has never seemed interested in passing.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Bagley will make $11.3 million next season in the final year of his rookie deal. Since the Kings wouldn't be taking back salary in return, they'd save a good chunk of cap space while also generating a trade exception of the same amount.

For the Spurs, giving up a pair of second-round picks and no players is a safe investment, especially if Bagley can finally put together a healthy season. His potential alone is worth the price.