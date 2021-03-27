NFL Mock Draft 2021: Predictions, Analysis for Pro Day Stars and Top Prospects

0 of 4

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NFL offseason is fluid, especially when it comes to the draft.

Back in 2018, the New York Jets traded up to the No. 3 pick in the draft in March, more than a month before the actual event. They were after a quarterback and, presumably, were eventually happy to land a player widely regarded as one of the draft's top three signal-callers, USC's Sam Darnold. Now Darnold could be replaced with the No. 2 selection this year.

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers made an eerily similar move. Despite not knowing who might be available in the No. 3 slot, the 49ers acquired it from the Miami Dolphins—and they're likely targeting a quarterback.

San Francisco's move completely changed the predraft landscape. Things look far different than they did before the trade, and more dominoes could fall as a result of it. The Dolphins subsequently traded back up to the Philadelphia Eagles' No. 6 spot, while star performances at pro days have helped established certain prospects as top draft targets.

Here, we'll examine the potential repercussions, the updated draft order and predictions for the first round of next month's draft.