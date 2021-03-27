MLB Spring Training 2021: Latest Injury and Notable Fantasy News

1 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox were an emerging American League contender.

After reaching the playoffs for the first time in 12 years in 2020, the White Sox traded for a frontline starter in Lance Lynn and signed arguably the best closer in the game in Liam Hendriks. Chicago had the look of a top AL contender. Unfortunately for the White Sox, they will be without one of their young stars.

General manager Rick Hahn announced Thursday outfielder Eloy Jimenez suffered a ruptured left pectoral tendon (h/t ESPN's Jesse Rogers). The timetable for recovery is five to six months, which means Jimenez might miss the entirety of the regular season.

Jimenez suffered the injury trying to rob a home run during Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. It is a tough blow to the White Sox lineup.

The 24-year-old hit .296 with 14 homers and a 138 OPS+ in 2020 just one season after clubbing 31 round-trippers. Jimenez ranked in the 91st percentile or higher in average exit velocity, hard-hit rate and barrel percentage last summer. He seemed destined to put up massive slugging numbers in his third season.

Chicago will look for production elsewhere and likely bank on rookie Andrew Vaughn to fill the void. Fantasy managers that previously rostered Jimenez might also look adding Vaughn to their rosters.

Vaughn started in left field during Friday's game and might see action in the outfield. He originally looked like Chicago's designated hitter, but Jimenez's injury makes it all the more likely he breaks camp with the team.

The 2019 No. 3 overall pick has not played above High-A ball, but earned a 65 hit tool (out of 80) from MLB.com.