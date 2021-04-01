Safe Predictions You Can Expect for the 2021 MLB Season

10 of 10

If you need more insight into MLB's new policies for preventing pitchers from doctoring baseballs, read this piece by Bleacher Report's Zach Rymer.

In essence, MLB will keep a closer eye on strange rises in spin rates and will inspect balls, among other procedures.

The memo has been a major sticking point in the game. There are also questions as to how and whether MLB will really be able to punish players.

Buster Olney of ESPN cited the "chain-of-custody" defense in terms of just how many people will make contact with baseballs put out of play and sent for analysis. Evan Drellich of The Athletic asked how MLB will evaluate sample sizes.

Still, they will test the new policies, and I have no doubt at least one player will be suspended or disciplined for doctoring.

Spin rates are all the rage. Eno Sarris of The Athletic wrote last fall about pitcher obsession with improving grip. Trevor Bauer experienced a huge year-over-year leap in fastball spin rates and won the Cy Young.

It's going to happen at some point. The interesting part will be how MLB deals with discipline and whether the policies prove to be flawed or overly intrusive.

