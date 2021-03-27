Early Predictions for Every Match on the WWE WrestleMania 37 CardMarch 27, 2021
Early Predictions for Every Match on the WWE WrestleMania 37 Card
Despite taking a little longer than originally expected, WWE's card for WrestleMania 37 is nearly complete. The build has been less than stellar, but the loaded lineup speaks for itself.
WWE's decision to split The Show of Shows into two nights for the second straight year has allowed more Superstars to score meaningful matches, especially on the undercard. Both Raw and SmackDown boast a handful of exciting outings, though the latter's side of things is arguably slightly stronger.
It's also impressive that the card features so few part-time performers and is still as star-studded as it is. From an in-ring standpoint, it could be one of the most well-rounded installments of 'Mania in years.
Night 1's marquee matchups will see Drew McIntyre vie for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship and Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair collide for the SmackDown Women's Championship. On Night 2, Asuka will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley, and Roman Reigns will meet Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship.
Two weeks out from WrestleMania, let's look at every advertised match on the card and offer early predictions for each bout.
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Background
Despite the many years Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have spent together in the wrestling business, they have never gone one-on-one at WrestleMania. It's been years since they last feuded, but their paths couldn't have crossed at a better time with The Show of Shows right around the corner.
Owens is fresh off his main event matches with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, and Zayn recently wrapped up his run as intercontinental champion. Zayn has been a thorn in Owens' side lately, and coming off their confrontation on The Kevin Owens Show on SmackDown, they'll have the chance to settle their score April 11.
Analysis
Owens and Zayn can rekindle their rivalry at any time and it's bound to be entertaining. WWE began the build to the bout only a few weeks ago, but because of their rich history, the match makes sense even on short notice.
Both Owens and Zayn are so talented that either of them can endure a loss. It's unknown if this program will continue beyond WrestleMania, but if it's designed to be a one-off encounter to keep them busy at the event, then Owens winning makes more sense.
Prediction
Owens picks up the victory while Zayn claims conspiracy.
The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos (Raw Tag Team Championship)
Background
The New Day beating The Hurt Business to regain the Raw Tag Team Championships on the March 22 edition of Raw seemed to come out of nowhere until AJ Styles and Omos emerged to challenge them for their newly won titles at WrestleMania 37. The match will mark Omos' first official bout as a member of the Raw roster.
Analysis
Raw's tag team division is depleted as can be at the moment, so the move to make Styles and Omos a tandem shouldn't come as any surprise. Omos making his in-ring debut on The Grandest Stage of Them All is somewhat special, but the lack of build makes the match less interesting.
At this stage of their run together, The New Day has nothing left to prove as tag team champions. Styles and Omos are the fresher duo and can have some fun in the role as long as there are babyface teams waiting in the wings ready to challenge them.
Styles and Omos shouldn't be long for the tag team ranks, but if this gets gold back around the waist of Styles and keeps him busy for the foreseeable future, it will be worthwhile.
Prediction
Styles and Omos take the tag titles from The New Day and embark on a dominant run as champions.
Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
Background
Shortly after returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins made an enemy out of Cesaro on SmackDown by viciously assaulting him. Rollins attempted to make amends with Cesaro in the weeks that followed, but not only did Cesaro decline his invitation to become allies, he also gave him a few Cesaro Swings as retaliation.
Analysis
This is undoubtedly the most momentum Cesaro has had as a singles performer since winning the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal seven years ago. He's picked up huge victories over the likes of Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler and is about to get his first one-on-one WrestleMania match with Rollins.
Rollins is a multi-time world champion and has virtually done all there is to do. In other words, he'd gain nothing from beating Cesaro, whereas a victory would launch Cesaro into the Universal Championship picture coming out of The Show of Shows.
The match itself is sure to be stellar given the level of talent involved. Now is the time for WWE to pull the trigger on Cesaro and give him the main event-level push he has long deserved.
Prediction
Cesaro wins clean and gets one step closer to challenging for the Universal Championship.
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
Background
Other than a brief run as the mastermind behind Raw Underground in the fall, Shane McMahon hasn't regularly featured as an on-air character on WWE TV in almost two years. He returned in February to help Adam Pearce announce the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match, which just so happened to exclude Strowman.
Shane seemingly didn't have it out for Strowman from the start, but his subsequent antics where he teased and taunted Strowman turned him heel again. Shane has avoided having a match with him at every turn, and at WrestleMania 37, Strowman will finally have his shot at revenge.
Analysis
It's the WrestleMania match nobody asked for. Both Shane and Strowman have proved they can hold their own in the past, but they aren't a good fit as rivals, and their recent Raw segments have been indicative of that.
Strowman has fallen far since winning his first and only Universal Championship at WrestleMania a year ago, and this pointless program with Shane hasn't helped his cause. If he can't beat Shane on the grand stage, he may as well call it a career.
Prediction
Strowman wins to put this program and the fans out of their misery.
Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship)
Background
Apollo Crews played a part in Big E's Intercontinental Championship victory back in December. As a lumberjack at ringside, he prevented Sami Zayn from leaving the ring, which allowed Big E to capitalize and capture the title.
Crews wasted no time in challenging Big E for the belt but fell short on every occasion. After enduring several setbacks, Crews snapped last month and brutally attacked Big E, putting him on the shelf for several weeks.
Analysis
This been one of the best feuds going in WWE for the last number of weeks. The fluky finish to their Intercontinental Championship match at Fastlane was disappointing, but they'll have a chance to redeem themselves and have an even better match at WrestleMania.
The only issue with this match is that Crews has lost every single time he's gone up against Big E. He's done nothing to earn another shot aside from continuing to assault the champion. If Crews is going to maintain any of his heel momentum, he has to win the title in their next outing.
Prediction
Crews cheats to win the intercontinental title from Big E, who moves into chase mode for a brief bit before challenging for the Universal Championship.
The Miz vs. Bad Bunny
Background
Bad Bunny performed alongside Booker T at January's Royal Rumble event, but that wasn't the end of the evening for him. He resurfaced later in the night and caused The Miz to get eliminated from the men's Rumble match after he and John Morrison destroyed his recording equipment.
Their bad blood has only escalated from there, with Bunny and Miz trading guitar shots over the last few weeks. The Miz threw out the challenge on the March 22 edition of Raw, and Bunny accepted.
Analysis
Needless to say, celebrity matches at WrestleMania tend to be very hit or miss. There have been some great performances over the years and some not-so-great performances, but Bad Bunny is seemingly taking this upcoming match very seriously.
As a fan himself, he's much more likely to do well compared to others WWE has brought in on a whim. Even with an impressive performance, there's no way he should be beating a former WWE champion such as The Miz if Morrison and Damian Priest aren't going to be involved officially.
Prediction
Bad Bunny pushes The Miz to the limit and exceeds expectations but ultimately comes up short.
Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (Raw Women's Championship)
Background
Rhea Ripley has been main roster-ready for months, but it wasn't until the women's Royal Rumble match in January that it appeared she was officially called up from NXT. She had an outstanding performance in the Rumble and was the last person eliminated before Bianca Belair won the whole thing.
WWE has been touting her Raw arrival for months, and on the March 22 episode, she finally debuted and challenged Asuka to a match at WrestleMania for her Raw Women's Championship.
Analysis
This was the best possible Raw women's title match WWE could have booked at 'Mania. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair was a possibility, but it's been done to death and Ripley is a fresh face in the title picture.
Ripley isn't completely unfamiliar to Raw viewers as she was featured during last year's road to WrestleMania for her NXT Women's Championship match against Charlotte. She was unsuccessful at WrestleMania 36, but that can't be the same story this year.
Asuka's title run has been fairly underwhelming on the whole because it's clear the company doesn't see her as a top priority. Ripley winning would at least switch things in the stagnant Raw women's division.
Prediction
Ripley wins the Raw Women's Championship to recover from last year's loss.
Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (SmackDown Women's Championship)
Background
Bianca Belair debuted on WWE's main roster with plenty of fanfare almost exactly one year ago, but it took her some time to finally find herself in championship contention. She's made the most of every opportunity she's been given, including winning the women's Royal Rumble in January.
The two teamed for a time and attempted to add the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to their collection, but they lost to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on two occasions. They've teased tension since then and will hold nothing back when they collide for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.
Analysis
Some may think Belair becoming champion at 'Mania is all but guaranteed, but this contest could go either way. As much of a roll Belair finds herself on at the moment, Banks has yet to win a match at the event, and this could be the year she finally does so.
It isn't imperative Belair walks out of WrestleMania with the title. She can always win it at another pay-per-view or even on an episode of SmackDown if WWE wanted to do the big title change there.
Prediction
Banks retains her title and Belair continues to chase it before winning it at SummerSlam.
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
Background
Randy Orton was one of the first people The Fiend and Alexa Bliss targeted upon arriving on Raw in October. In their Inferno match at December's TLC pay-per-view, Orton emerged victorious before burning The Fiend alive.
Bliss played mind games with Orton during The Fiend's absence, and at Fastlane, The Fiend returned to make his WrestleMania match with Orton official.
Analysis
This feud ran its course for many fans a while ago, but at least the end is finally near. What's weird is that The Fiend and Bliss have gotten the better of Orton at almost every turn this year, which will seemingly indicate an Orton victory at WrestleMania.
However, Bray Wyatt has a knack for losing whenever it matters most, so a loss would hurt his credibility considerably. Orton doesn't need the win, but for him to look so weak as often as he has is certainly questionable.
Either way, this must be a cinematic match. They showed with their WrestleMania 33 outing that they lack in-ring chemistry, so doing something similar to last week's Firefly Fun House affair would be ideal.
Prediction
The Fiend comes away with a win (in whatever form this match takes) thanks to help from Bliss.
Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)
Background
After overcoming five of Raw's finest athletes inside the Elimination Chamber, Drew McIntyre was immediately ambushed by Bobby Lashley. That led to The Miz cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre to capture the WWE Championship.
Lashley soon won the WWE title from The Miz, and McIntyre made his intentions known to get the belt back. The two previously met for the WWE Championship at Backlash 2020, where McIntyre reigned supreme, but the circumstances will be much different this time around with Lashley more dominant than ever before.
Analysis
It's pretty apparent that WWE didn't know what the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania was going to be until just recently. It doesn't make McIntyre vs. Lashley less interesting, but it would have benefited from a bigger build dating back to January.
On the bright side, Lashey has been booked exceptionally well since joining forces with MVP and the rest of The Hurt Business last year. McIntyre has also won far more than he's lost, making for a WrestleMania-worthy main event.
This bout feels designed to get the title back on McIntyre so he can have the 'Mania moment he was robbed of last year due to empty arena setting. To do that would be premature considering Lashley won the belt mere weeks ago, but McIntyre regaining the gold would present him with more potential challengers coming out of the event.
Prediction
McIntyre overcomes the unstoppable Lashley to become a three-time WWE champion.
Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship)
Background
Edge won the men's Royal Rumble match and announced his intentions to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. In the meantime, Daniel Bryan has been hot on the heels of Reigns and has unsuccessfully challenged him for the title at Elimination Chamber and Fastlane.
Bryan was added to the bout on the March 26 edition of SmackDown, sending Edge off the deep end. Their Triple Threat match will have an incredible dynamic, and Bryan's involvement will make the outcome more unpredictable.
Analysis
The original story was that Edge was looking to win the world title he was forced to relinquish when he retired a decade ago. That changed once Bryan was thrown into the mix, as Edge is now showing more tweener tendencies and Bryan is instead playing the role of underdog babyface.
In a one-on-one situation, Reigns retaining would be the most realistic outcome. In a Triple Threat match, he could lose the title thanks to Edge pinning Bryan or vice versa, but it's still possible they'll cancel each other out and Reigns will hold onto the gold for a little longer.
Prediction
Reigns retains the universal title after Bryan hits the running knee on Edge and Reigns pins Bryan following a spear.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.