Early Predictions for Every Match on the WWE WrestleMania 37 Card

Credit: WWE.com

Despite taking a little longer than originally expected, WWE's card for WrestleMania 37 is nearly complete. The build has been less than stellar, but the loaded lineup speaks for itself.

WWE's decision to split The Show of Shows into two nights for the second straight year has allowed more Superstars to score meaningful matches, especially on the undercard. Both Raw and SmackDown boast a handful of exciting outings, though the latter's side of things is arguably slightly stronger.

It's also impressive that the card features so few part-time performers and is still as star-studded as it is. From an in-ring standpoint, it could be one of the most well-rounded installments of 'Mania in years.

Night 1's marquee matchups will see Drew McIntyre vie for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship and Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair collide for the SmackDown Women's Championship. On Night 2, Asuka will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley, and Roman Reigns will meet Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship.

Two weeks out from WrestleMania, let's look at every advertised match on the card and offer early predictions for each bout.