NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2021: Odds, Picks for Sweet 16 Bracket

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Through the first two rounds of the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament, every No. 1 seed and No. 2 seed has advanced to the Sweet 16. But the competition is going to keep getting tougher, and several of these teams could be in jeopardy of losing soon.

The Sweet 16 matchups will be taking place Saturday and Sunday. The winners will advance to the Elite Eight of the tournament, which is being held entirely in San Antonio because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It wasn't surprising to see the national championship favorites roll to this point, including all four No. 1 seeds: Stanford, UConn, South Carolina and NC State. But will they be able to keep it going when facing more challenging opponents?

Here's a look at the full Sweet 16 schedule, along with odds and picks.