WWE WrestleMania 2021 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights, Low Points from Night 1
WWE has advertised this year's WrestleMania 37 as being "back in business" after over a year with no fans in attendance. But after the first night of the annual classic, does business look good, or is it still struggling?
With Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Drew McIntyre against Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, the in-ring debut of Omos and more, there was plenty to look forward to, but potential isn't the same as success.
Was the majority of the show great, or were there too many negatives getting in the way? What were the standout moments, for better or worse?
Presented in order of appearance, let's look back on the results of WrestleMania 37's first night and pinpoint the highlights and low points of the pay-per-view.
Full Match Results
- Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre by submission to retain the WWE Championship.
- Natalya and Tamina defeated Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, Lana and Naomi, The Riott Squad, Billie Kay and Carmella in a Tag Team Turmoil match to earn a title opportunity for the Women's Tag Team Championship on Night 2.
- Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins by pinfall.
- AJ Styles and Omos defeated The New Day by pinfall to win the Raw Tag Team Championship.
- Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon by pinfall.
- Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison by pinfall.
- Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks by pinfall to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Results
Low Point: Rain Delays
The universe works in mysterious ways. The WWE Universe is even stranger. Of course, the first time with fans back in attendance, on the most important show of the year, WrestleMania gets the first-ever rain delay.
This is one of those moments in history that feels too absurd to believe, but it happened.
It's also something no one can blame WWE for, so this isn't a low point on the same level of bad booking or match performances. It's just one of those things that happened and you have to roll with the punches.
Hopefully, this didn't result in too many matches being cut short for time or cut entirely from the card, or any other problems we'll learn about later on. Also, let's hope tomorrow has a much better weather report.
Highlight: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley
After the rain delay forced everyone to wait even longer for the first match in front of fans, this needed to deliver. Thankfully, it did just that.
Maybe it was the atmosphere helping out, but the crowd broke out a "this is awesome" chant. That was likely a huge morale boost backstage, just as the opening introduction from Vince McMahon.
Beyond the athleticism of the match, it was also good to see a result that somewhat covered all the bases.
Drew McIntyre got the honor of opening up the show and being the first Superstar to get an entrance, if you discount the awful introduction from Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil, which could be argued as a low point.
Bobby Lashley, though, was able to retain. That avoided all the potential criticism that The All Mighty shouldn't have dropped the title so fast.
McIntyre didn't tap out, either. Passing out is the go-to move to have someone lose by submission without actually looking weak because it flat out works, as it did here.
If they had pitched this as a brutal slugfest just to have a bunch of rest holds or had a terrible ending, it would have set a bad tone for the rest of the night. Thankfully, this was exactly what it needed to be and a great way to start the night.
Low Point: Tag Team Turmoil Match
This match was an absolute mess in almost every way, from the in-ring action to the finish.
Mandy Rose fell on the ramp. There were wardrobe malfunctions. Greg Hamilton incorrectly announced The Riott Squad as being eliminated and had to correct himself that they had been the ones to score the pin.
All of that was in the same pool of just a generally lackluster match that happened to end with the winning team being the duo that had arguably the least amount of fan support going for them, Natalya and Tamina.
Outside of those who are just simply fans of those two and are happy they won, it should be hard to find any arguments for this being a positive part of the show.
Low Point: Continued Issues with Peacock
This isn't entirely WWE's fault, but this partnership means the company shares responsibility in issues like this.
The Peacock feed is perpetually several minutes behind everywhere else, meaning you can't go on social media without potentially being spoiled for the end of each match.
There is still no ability to pause and rewind. If you missed something, too bad.
It also doesn't matter if you paid for the "no commercials" version, because you'll be bombarded with promotional material for Papa Johns, 5 Hour Energy, Old Spice, Draft Kings, the film Nobody and many more. WWE and Peacock can argue the semantics all they want, but those are definitively commercials and not just part of the regular program.
Everything with this current setup is a downgrade from what the WWE Network was before and for many fans, this is their first taste of those problems.
Highlight: Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
It's not the same as winning a world title, but at least Cesaro was finally able to score a big win.
For years, he's toiled away in the midcard and tag team divisions as one of the guys everyone seems to say is underutilized, but WWE fails to ever push.
Every time he's attempted to climb to a higher rung on the ladder and reach the main event level, he's pushed back down. If he had lost to Seth Rollins, it would have been sadly expected and another sign that he has a ceiling he'll never break through.
Instead, they had a great match and he walked away victorious.
WWE didn't muck it up by overbooking it, going with a swerve or feeling the need to remind fans the company will push who it wants, when it wants, even to spite what the crowd wants.
They went out there, did their thing, showed off some great maneuvers like the UFO spin and a 23-turn swing and gave the right man the win.
Here's hoping Cesaro can ride this wave and continue to work toward a top spot. Perhaps, this was the first major step.
Highlight: Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Raw Tag Team Championship match was an odd ordeal, but a fun one for its unique feel.
While Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are definitively babyfaces, they played heel in this match, in a sense. It was all building toward Omos getting a hot tag that the crowd actually popped for.
Once that happened, this switched from a normal good match to something that felt more akin to a squash from the 1980s. But while that could have been problematic in most scenarios, it wasn't boring—it was intriguing.
Omos kept things basic, which was smart. He's likely not seasoned enough to pull off anything more, so they didn't aim higher at the risk of exposing his lack of experience.
Kicking off his in-ring career with a title win at WrestleMania is a great way to start and since the crowd was into it, we may have a star in the making.
This also means AJ Styles is now a Grand Slam Champion, which is just the cherry on top!
Highlight: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon Steel Cage Match
It wasn't perfect, but Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon was a fun enough segment with one particular stand out moment to it.
On the highlight reel for this event, you'll definitely see The Monster Among Men throwing McMahon off the top of the steel cage. That was the biggest spot of the night and something true to form for both Superstars.
Another great moment was when Strowman ripped the chain link apart, removing the section of the cage McMahon was climbing down in order to get to him and drag him back in. That's a twist on this match we haven't seen before.
This was short enough to not overstay its welcome, had a happy ending and got the job done.
Highlight: Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. the Miz and John Morrison
Considering how many Superstars are still not able to put on amazing performances, celebrities are never expected to have a great match. If they do a few moves without it looking terrible, that's usually good enough.
Bad Bunny, on the other hand, was able to not just hold his own. He was one of the most overall entertaining performers of the entire night!
His entrance, jumping from the top rope, doing a Canadian Destroyer and starting off the match in general to wrestle the majority of it—all of it was incredibly impressive.
John Morrison and The Miz excelled in their roles as comedic heels, which they're among the best at. Damian Priest had his time to shine, too. That's never a bad thing, as this could be someone's first time watching him in the ring. It may even be what makes Priest have staying power going forward, rather than getting lost in the shuffle like so many NXT Superstars run into on the main roster.
This went off without a hitch. It will give WWE much more media coverage than if someone else was in Bad Bunny's spot and was the farthest thing from an embarrassment like some other celebrities have caused in the past.
This may be the best overall run any celebrity has had in WWE. Mark it down for the future that Bad Bunny will be a Hall of Famer, for sure.
Highlight: Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks
No one in WWE should pat themselves on the back for the storyline, feud and road that led to Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair. That trip was an absolute disaster in more ways than one and didn't do either of these supremely talented performers justice.
Thankfully, if all you did was watch this match and nothing else from the past few months, you would have nothing negative to say about it, as this was absolutely fantastic.
Of course, it's a positive already that this was an historic main event, being not only the second time a women's match headlined WrestleMania, but also the first time ever that two Black women competed in a singles match at all on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
The action itself was great, too, as expected. Both are phenomenal athletes and among the top Superstars of this era, so that wasn't surprising in the slightest.
Belair had some particularly impressive moments, such as her extended vertical suplex sequence and when she caught Banks' suicide dive, walked up the steps and tossed her into the ring. The Boss never looked weak in the process of getting The EST of WWE over with those moves, either.
It was already a highlight before a winner was decided, but that was made even sweeter with Belair capturing the title.
WrestleMania ended the way it should have, with fans cheering and relishing in a new champion being crowned, Belair's ascension realized and the best match of the night capping things off.
