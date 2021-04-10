WWE WrestleMania 2021 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights, Low Points from Night 1

10 of 10

No one in WWE should pat themselves on the back for the storyline, feud and road that led to Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair. That trip was an absolute disaster in more ways than one and didn't do either of these supremely talented performers justice.

Thankfully, if all you did was watch this match and nothing else from the past few months, you would have nothing negative to say about it, as this was absolutely fantastic.

Of course, it's a positive already that this was an historic main event, being not only the second time a women's match headlined WrestleMania, but also the first time ever that two Black women competed in a singles match at all on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The action itself was great, too, as expected. Both are phenomenal athletes and among the top Superstars of this era, so that wasn't surprising in the slightest.

Belair had some particularly impressive moments, such as her extended vertical suplex sequence and when she caught Banks' suicide dive, walked up the steps and tossed her into the ring. The Boss never looked weak in the process of getting The EST of WWE over with those moves, either.

It was already a highlight before a winner was decided, but that was made even sweeter with Belair capturing the title.

WrestleMania ended the way it should have, with fans cheering and relishing in a new champion being crowned, Belair's ascension realized and the best match of the night capping things off.

