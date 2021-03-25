    Daniel-Andre Tande Placed in Medically Induced Coma After Skiing Crash

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMarch 26, 2021

    Healthcare workers attend to Norway's Daniel Andre Tande after he crashed during the ski flying individual World Cup event in Planica, Slovenia, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    Norwegian Olympic ski jumper Daniel-Andre Tande was placed in a medically induced coma Thursday after crashing during a World Cup event in Slovenia. 

    According to the Associated Press, the 27-year-old lost control during a jump and was seen landing awkwardly in the snow before falling down the hillside. A tweet from the International Ski Federation updating Tande's condition noted he received treatment while unconscious before being evacuated off the course; however, he remains in "stable condition." 

    The AP noted medics worked with Tande for nearly 30 minutes before he was taken by helicopter to a hospital in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana from the event site in Planica, about 60 miles away.

    Norwegian team coach Alexander Stockl told reporters Tande suffered a broken collarbone and would likely be kept in a coma for 24 hours, though both his head and neck appear OK based on preliminary tests. 

    Tande arrived in Planica as the reigning champion, having won the gold medal in 2020, 2018 and 2016 along with a gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and a 2017 silver medal at the World Championships. He's won seven individual events and 13 team events at the World Cup since 2014 in 178 combined starts.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Winter X Games 2021: Full Results, Medal Winners and Best Trick Highlights

      Winter X Games 2021: Full Results, Medal Winners and Best Trick Highlights
      Winter Sports logo
      Winter Sports

      Winter X Games 2021: Full Results, Medal Winners and Best Trick Highlights

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      US Figure Skating Championships 2021 Results

      US Figure Skating Championships 2021 Results
      Winter Sports logo
      Winter Sports

      US Figure Skating Championships 2021 Results

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Skate America 2020 Results: Mariah Bell, Nathan Chen Win Gold Medals on Saturday

      Skate America 2020 Results: Mariah Bell, Nathan Chen Win Gold Medals on Saturday
      Winter Sports logo
      Winter Sports

      Skate America 2020 Results: Mariah Bell, Nathan Chen Win Gold Medals on Saturday

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      2020 Iditarod Winner Thomas Waerner Stranded in Alaska Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

      2020 Iditarod Winner Thomas Waerner Stranded in Alaska Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
      Winter Sports logo
      Winter Sports

      2020 Iditarod Winner Thomas Waerner Stranded in Alaska Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report