Fantasy Baseball 2021: Sleepers, Busts and Final MLB Mock Draft

C Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

There are not a ton of premium hitting catchers out there. But Kirk is capable of being that guy.

The 22-year-old made his debut with the Blue Jays in 2020, hitting .375 with a homer in nine games. Small sample size? Absolutely. However, the advanced numbers suggest Kirk has a lot of value.

Kirk had an average exit velocity of 95 mph and a hard-hit in 20 batted ball events (BBE). That would seem to forecast legitimate slugging upside. Indeed, the Blue Jays backstop has been terrific this spring, hitting .318 with a pair of homers in 10 games.

It should be noted Toronto has not named Kirk to the big league roster. He has yet to play above High-A aside from last year's time spent in the bigs. But Kirk has an overall ADP of 303 and is being drafted 19th among catchers.

If nothing else, he is worth stashing on the bench. Even if he does not begin the season in the majors, he has more upside than fellow Jays catchers Danny Jansen and Reese McGuire.

1B Jeimer Candelario, Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers do not have a ton of big names. One of their biggest names, Miguel Cabrera, is in the twilight of his career.

Perhaps that is the reason corner infielder Jeimer Candelario is flying under the radar.

Candelario hit .297 with seven homers and an .872 OPS in 2020. He ranked in the 86th percentile in hard-hit rate and 70th percentile in expected slugging (xSLG). He ranked 42nd in max exit velocity among qualified hitters in 2019 and 77th in 2020.

The 27-year-old has the position to be a run-producer in the Tigers lineup as a switch-hitter with some pop from both sides of the dish. His 287 overall ADP and qualification as both a first and third baseman present strong value.

SP Jameson Taillon, New York Yankees

Jameson Taillon has not pitched since 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery that August. But he is looking sharp in camp.

The right-hander has 14 strikeouts in 8.1 innings this spring. Taillon has displayed his full repertoire, with sharp command of the fastball and terrific breaking stuff. He looks like he might well build on the 2018 version that posted a 3.20 ERA in 191.0 innings.

There is always risk drafting players coming off injury. However, Taillon could well end up being far more valuable than his current ADP. He is being drafted a consensus 196th overall and 77th among pitchers.

At 29, the best might be yet to come for Taillon. He could exceed fantasy expectations.