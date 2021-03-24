AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 24

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 24March 24, 2021
A week ago, MJF announced the official formation of The Pinnacle, a faction consisting of himself, Shawn Spears, Wardlow, FTR and the legendary Tully Blanchard that will dominate action in All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future.
Wednesday night, the group would put the silver-spooned loudmouth's words to the test as Spears and FTR battled The Varsity Blonds and Dante Martin as part of a blockbuster card that also saw AEW world champion Kenny Omega in action against Matt Sydal in a World Championship Eliminator Match and TNT champion Darby Allin defend against The Dark Order's John Silver.
Who emerged from those matches victoriously and what effect do the results have on AEW as it sets its sights on the May 29 Double or Nothing pay-per-view event?
Find out with this recap of the March 24 broadcast.
Match Card
- World Championship Eliminator Match: Matt Sydal vs. Kenny Omega (with Don Callis)
- TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. John Silver (with The Dark Order)
- Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid
- Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Varsity Blonds and Dante Martin vs. The Pinnacle (Shawn Spears and FTR)
- Taynara Conti vs. Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero)
World Championship Eliminator Match: Matt Sydal vs. Kenny Omega
Matt Sydal defeated Michael Nakazawa to earn the AEW World Championship Eliminator Match and suffered a One-Winged Angel at the hands of Kenny Omega to set up the opening match of Wednesday's broadcast.
Omega toyed with Sydal early, overwhelming him and appearing to outmatch him. He worked the arm of his opponent, then delivered a punishing side suplex on the ring apron. The Cleaner added a backbreaker to maintain his advantage.
Sydal finally built some momentum for himself, rocking Omega with a heel kick and adding a brainbuster for two. Sydal attempted a top-rope hurricanrana but Omega shoved him off, leaving the former WWE tag team champion to crash and burn.
Omega delivered a snapdragon suplex, followed by a dragon screw leg whip, and set up for a V-Trigger. Sydal evaded it and delivered his lightning strike for close, dramatic near-fall. Omega recovered and delivered a powerbomb, followed by a knee strike for two.
Omega finally delivered the V-Trigger and set up for the One-Winged Angel but Sydal countered out. He tried for the Shooting Star Press but Omega crotched him on the top rope. Sydal again counted the One-Winged Angel, this time into a rollup, for another near-fall.
The champion escaped, blasted Sydal with a V-Trigger and finally put him away with the One-Winged Angel.
Result
Omega defeated Sydal
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a hell of a match, with Sydal hanging in there with Omega all the way to the very end. He was presented as a competitor on par with the world champion and booking like that will only help to elevate his credibility moving forward.
The outcome was the right one, and Sydal shined, but there is one complaint to be had: the countering of the One-Winged Angel.
While Omega vs. Impact world champion Rich Swann is not a storyline closely observed on Dynamite, the centerpiece of that particular match is Omega's finisher and the idea that no one can kick out of it. Why show Sydal so easily countering it, thus diminishing the idea that the move cannot be escaped or otherwise survived?
It's a small-potatoes argument, for sure, but it would have been nice to see that move and the upcoming match with Swann at least mentioned on commentary.
Hangman Page vs. Cezar Bononi
Hangman Page battled former NXT star Cezar Bononi in singles competition next.
Bononi had Page reeling early but Page fought back and delivered the Buckshot Lariat for the convincing victory in the sprint of the match.
The Anxious Millennial Cowboy enjoyed a cold one at the top of the ramp to close out the segment.
A pretaped promo featuring “Murderhawk Madman” Lance Archer saw him cut a promo on Sting.
Result
Page defeated Bononi
Grade
C-
Analysis
There was nothing to this one. Page squashed the overmatch Bononi en route to another key victory.
Of note was the commentary team mentioning Hangman getting back into contention for a potential shot at Kenny Omega and the AEW World Championship.
The reminder that they were former tag team champions was a nice touch and hints of a colossal clash sometime in the future.
Tony Schiavone Interviews Dr. Britt Baker, DMD
One week after an all-time classic against Thunder Rosa, Dr. Britt Baker DMD joined Tony Schiavone for an interview.
Baker cut a scathing promo on Thunder Rosa and some of the legends that congratulated her on her performance in the Unsanctioned Lights Out Match.
She claimed it took Mick Foley 20 years to become a hardcore legend, something she did in one night. She turned her attention to Tony Khan, criticizing him for signing legend after legend when he has the biggest legend under his nose: her.
Grade
A
Analysis
Baker cut the best promo of her career her, spitting fire and facts and she earned back her heat following last week's match.
One week after elevating her star via her in-ring work, she reminded everyone why she is one of the best talkers in AEW.
A great segment and use of one of the most buzzworthy stars in all of wrestling following last week's broadcast.
The Hollywood Blonds and Dante Martin vs. The Pinnacle
After their official formation on last week’s show, The Pinnacle made its way to the squared circle as FTR and Shawn Spears teamed to face the young upstart trio of The Varsity Blonds’ Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, and Top Flight’s Dante Martin.
MJF, Wardlow, and Tully Blanchard watched from ringside.
The babyfaces had their opponents reeling entering the commercial break. Back from it, the pace quickened and Martin shined.
That is until he was caught mid-flight and Spears flattened him with the Death Valley Driver for the pinfall victory.
After the match, Wardlow delivered a cheap shot to Pillman Jr. as Pinnacle filled the ring. Tony Schiavone joined them for a promo. FTR spoke first before MJF ran down The Inner Circle, cracked a Chris Jericho fat joke, and promised a surprise for his teammates next week. “Because boys, when you’re in The Pinnacle, you’re always on top.”
A quick video package aired in which Taz insisted everything was fine within Team Taz, going as far as to say Brian Cage apologized to everyone for stepping out of line last week. The FTW champion appeared to be taken aback by Taz's comments but fell in line anyone to close out the quick vignette.
Next, Schiavone was joined by QT Marshall, who took exception to insinuations that all of his success is due to being Cody Rhodes' friend when he is the one doing all the work from the very beginning of AEW and missing out on time with his wife.
He issued a challenge for an exhibition against Rhodes, who emerged from the tunnel and accepted but not before vowing never to hurt his friend.
Result
The Pinnacle defeated The Hollywood Blonds and Martin
Grade
B
Analysis
This was all about the presentation of The Pinnacle as a force and it worked.
The in-ring content was solid but the post-match promo was fantastic. FTR was intense, MJF was great, and the tease for next week’s show will keep fans watching in the early days of this faction.
It kept the feud with The Inner Circle alive despite Chris Jericho’s group’s absence, making it even more effective.