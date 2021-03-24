AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 24

2 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Matt Sydal defeated Michael Nakazawa to earn the AEW World Championship Eliminator Match and suffered a One-Winged Angel at the hands of Kenny Omega to set up the opening match of Wednesday's broadcast.

Omega toyed with Sydal early, overwhelming him and appearing to outmatch him. He worked the arm of his opponent, then delivered a punishing side suplex on the ring apron. The Cleaner added a backbreaker to maintain his advantage.

Sydal finally built some momentum for himself, rocking Omega with a heel kick and adding a brainbuster for two. Sydal attempted a top-rope hurricanrana but Omega shoved him off, leaving the former WWE tag team champion to crash and burn.

Omega delivered a snapdragon suplex, followed by a dragon screw leg whip, and set up for a V-Trigger. Sydal evaded it and delivered his lightning strike for close, dramatic near-fall. Omega recovered and delivered a powerbomb, followed by a knee strike for two.

Omega finally delivered the V-Trigger and set up for the One-Winged Angel but Sydal countered out. He tried for the Shooting Star Press but Omega crotched him on the top rope. Sydal again counted the One-Winged Angel, this time into a rollup, for another near-fall.

The champion escaped, blasted Sydal with a V-Trigger and finally put him away with the One-Winged Angel.

Result

Omega defeated Sydal

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was a hell of a match, with Sydal hanging in there with Omega all the way to the very end. He was presented as a competitor on par with the world champion and booking like that will only help to elevate his credibility moving forward.

The outcome was the right one, and Sydal shined, but there is one complaint to be had: the countering of the One-Winged Angel.

While Omega vs. Impact world champion Rich Swann is not a storyline closely observed on Dynamite, the centerpiece of that particular match is Omega's finisher and the idea that no one can kick out of it. Why show Sydal so easily countering it, thus diminishing the idea that the move cannot be escaped or otherwise survived?

It's a small-potatoes argument, for sure, but it would have been nice to see that move and the upcoming match with Swann at least mentioned on commentary.