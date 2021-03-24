    Video: Stephen Curry, Wife Ayesha Cook and Play Basketball on 'Sesame Street'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2021

    NBA player Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, back right, Ayesha Curry, back left, and their children, from front row left, Ryan and Riley, arrive at the world premiere of
    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors are pretty cash-strapped as the NBA trade deadline approaches, but it's unclear whether the collective bargaining agreement prohibits payment in the form of cookies. 

    Stephen and Ayesha Curry were guests on a recent Sesame Street episode to emphasize the benefits of eating a healthy breakfast every morning:

    Stephen has earned the "Chef Curry" nickname for his exploits on the court, but Ayesha is the true culinary specialist in the family. She has authored multiple cookbooks, produced a line of cookware, had her own Food Network program, Ayesha's Home Kitchen, and collaborated with chef Michael Mina to open International Smoke, a barbecue restaurant in San Francisco.

    While Stephen's aims in appearing on Sesame Street were altruistic, he would've been foolish not to sell some of the neighborhood's inhabitants on the idea of a move to the Bay Area. Imagine how imposing the Warriors frontcourt would be with the 8'2" Big Bird lining up alongside James Wiseman.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Woj: John Collins Expected to Stay with Hawks

      It will be a quiet deadline for John Collins

      Woj: John Collins Expected to Stay with Hawks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Woj: John Collins Expected to Stay with Hawks

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 🗣️

      Trade deadline is Thursday. We put together the latest rumors to help you keep up with the chaos ⏰

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 🗣️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 🗣️

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Eyeing Kyle Lowry 👀

      Woj says 'don't rule out' the Lakers as potential trade destination for the Raptors star

      Lakers Eyeing Kyle Lowry 👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lakers Eyeing Kyle Lowry 👀

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA rumors: Warriors' Victor Oladipo trade interest more pushed by Rockets

      NBA rumors: Warriors' Victor Oladipo trade interest more pushed by Rockets
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      NBA rumors: Warriors' Victor Oladipo trade interest more pushed by Rockets

      RSN
      via RSN