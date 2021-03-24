Video: Stephen Curry, Wife Ayesha Cook and Play Basketball on 'Sesame Street'

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are pretty cash-strapped as the NBA trade deadline approaches, but it's unclear whether the collective bargaining agreement prohibits payment in the form of cookies.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry were guests on a recent Sesame Street episode to emphasize the benefits of eating a healthy breakfast every morning:

Stephen has earned the "Chef Curry" nickname for his exploits on the court, but Ayesha is the true culinary specialist in the family. She has authored multiple cookbooks, produced a line of cookware, had her own Food Network program, Ayesha's Home Kitchen, and collaborated with chef Michael Mina to open International Smoke, a barbecue restaurant in San Francisco.

While Stephen's aims in appearing on Sesame Street were altruistic, he would've been foolish not to sell some of the neighborhood's inhabitants on the idea of a move to the Bay Area. Imagine how imposing the Warriors frontcourt would be with the 8'2" Big Bird lining up alongside James Wiseman.