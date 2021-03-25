Buying or Selling Top MLB Players Coming off Injury

11 of 11

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

We are wrapping things up with a potential X-factor for a young and improving AL West club.

Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger has shown what he is capable of over the course of a full season. He slashed .285/.366/.493 with 26 homers and a 139 OPS+ in 2018, making the All-Star team and finishing 11th in AL MVP voting.

But that's the only time Haniger has put together a "full" season. He suffered an unfortunate injury in 2019 after fouling the ball off his groin area. He then underwent multiple surgeries to repair core and back issues, missing all of 2020.

What is to be made of all this? Maybe nothing.

Haniger has been terrific in spring training. He is slashing .275/.356/.600 with three homers and eight RBI. If there were any concerns as to how the 30-year-old would adjust after so much time away, they seem to have been alleviated.

Again, we shouldn't place too much stock into spring ball. But Haniger is a guy with demonstrable big-league success. It is inherently positive for the M's that he is flourishing once again.

There is also the sheer element that some of his injuries (like in 2019) are a bit fluky. The core and back surgeries are perhaps more worrisome when projecting long-term health, but he seems to be doing just fine.

Scouts told Baseball America they expect a bounceback year from Haniger. Why not?

The Verdict: Tentative Buy

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, FanGraphs or Baseball Savant, unless otherwise noted.