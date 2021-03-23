    Ty Cobb Game Used 1928 Bat Sells for $1.1M at Auction

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMarch 23, 2021

    Ty Cobb, outfielder for the Detroit Tigers, is shown in batting position in this undated photo in Detroit, Mi. During his 24-season playing career in the American League, the left-hander set a batting record for runs scored, 2,245, and runs batted in, 1,937. He achieved a lifetime batting average of .366; second most hits, 4,191; 12 batting titles, his first at age 20; and fourth most stolen bases, 892. Cobb hit over .400 three times and for 23 consecutive years he batted at least .300. The
    Associated Press

    A game-used Ty Cobb bat from 1928 has sold for $1.1 million at a private auction, according to TMZ Sports

    The ash wood, Hillerich & Bradsby bat still has visible cleat marks, tobacco juice stains and was graded a perfect GU 10 by PSA.

    Collectors Universe CEO Joe Orlando raved about the bat to TMZ shortly after the sale:

    "In this case, when you consider the classic Ty Cobb characteristics this bat exhibits, along with its impeccable provenance, it's no wonder this gamer became the first of its kind to crack the $1 million dollar barrier. From his signature taped handle, which is totally intact, to the tobacco juice-soaked barrel, the eye appeal of this baseball relic is elite."

    The 1928 season was Cobb's last in the Major Leagues. He played 95 games with the Philadelphia Athletics while slashing .323/.389/.431 with 40 RBI.

    In his 24-year MLB career, the Hall of Famer won 12 batting titles and the 1911 American League MVP and holds the career record for batting average (.366).

