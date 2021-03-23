Ty Cobb Game Used 1928 Bat Sells for $1.1M at Auction

Associated Press

A game-used Ty Cobb bat from 1928 has sold for $1.1 million at a private auction, according to TMZ Sports.

The ash wood, Hillerich & Bradsby bat still has visible cleat marks, tobacco juice stains and was graded a perfect GU 10 by PSA.

Collectors Universe CEO Joe Orlando raved about the bat to TMZ shortly after the sale:

"In this case, when you consider the classic Ty Cobb characteristics this bat exhibits, along with its impeccable provenance, it's no wonder this gamer became the first of its kind to crack the $1 million dollar barrier. From his signature taped handle, which is totally intact, to the tobacco juice-soaked barrel, the eye appeal of this baseball relic is elite."

The 1928 season was Cobb's last in the Major Leagues. He played 95 games with the Philadelphia Athletics while slashing .323/.389/.431 with 40 RBI.

In his 24-year MLB career, the Hall of Famer won 12 batting titles and the 1911 American League MVP and holds the career record for batting average (.366).