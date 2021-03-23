Kyle Lowry Trade Rumors: Tyler Herro 'Sticking Point' in Talks with Heat

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

If the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat are going to make a trade involving Kyle Lowry, they reportedly will have to figure out whether Tyler Herro will be included.

According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, Herro is the "sticking point" in trade discussions that would send Lowry to the Heat. Grange explained Miami is willing to give up Duncan Robinson, but the Raptors would prefer Herro.

That Miami is more willing to trade Robinson is no surprise.

After all, he is scheduled for restricted free agency this offseason. By contrast, Herro has a club option for 2022-23 and would be a restricted free agent for the 2023-24 campaign. Not only is Herro under team control for longer, but the 21-year-old is also much younger than the 26-year-old Robinson.

This report comes after Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Heat were pursuing Lowry "harder than anyone" in the league.

Whether he is traded or not, the Villanova product will always be a Raptors legend. He has been with the team since the 2012-13 campaign and has a championship, six All-Star selections and an All-NBA third-team honor (2015-16).

However, Toronto is the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference at this point and may decide it is time to start rebuilding for the future prior to Thursday's deadline.

The younger Herro is someone who can help it do just that, while Lowry is a veteran leader with championship experience who could step right into Miami's rotation and provide critical assistance to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo as they look for their second straight NBA Finals appearance.