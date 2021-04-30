    Asante Samuel Jr. Drafted by Chargers: LA's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

    Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) tries to intercept a pass intended for North Carolina State wide receiver Tabari Hines (5) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Florida State defeated North Carolina State 31-13. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
    Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Chargers selected Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Friday. 

    Here's a look at the team's updated defensive depth chart after the selection:

                

    DE: Joey Bosa

    NT: Linval Joseph, Breiden Fehoko

    DT: Justin Jones, Jerry Tillery, Cortez Broughton

    DE: Jerry Tillery, Joe Gaziano, TJ Smith

    DE/OLB: Uchenna Nwosu, Kyler Fackrell, Jessie Lemonier

    LB: Cole Christiansen

    LB: Kyzir White

    LB: Kenneth Murray Jr., Emeke Egbule, Drue Tranquill

    RCB: Asante Samuel Jr.*, Tevaughn Campbell, John Brannon, Ryan Smith

    S: Derwin James, Alohi Gilman

    S: Nasir Adderley

    LCB: Michael Davis, Brandon Facyson, Donte Vaughn

    NB: Chris Harris Jr.       

    Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

             

    Samuel is coming off a strong junior season at FSU. He earned first-team All-ACC honors after recording 30 total tackles, six passes defended, three interceptions and a forced fumble in eight games.

    It was the latest step in the former St. Thomas Aquinas High School standout's effort to forge his own football path after his father, Asante Samuel, earned four Pro Bowl selections and won two Super Bowl titles during his own NFL career.

    "Some of it is genetics, but I mean, I have always assumed nothing is just going to be given to me because of my name," he told Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm. "I want to work for everything I have a shot at. That's where the hard work pays off. If you don't put in the time, eventually you'll fail. I don't want that to happen."

    Samuel has displayed high-end cover skills and an emerging ability to force turnovers, which he's confident will make up for measurables a bit below NFL standards (5'10", 180 lbs).

    "I'll never be the biggest, or even the fastest guy on the field, and I know that," he added. "I know my technique has to be great all the time. Playing with leverage. I see undersized cornerbacks playing against big receivers, and they win because they play with technique."

    In all, the talented corner tallied 97 total tackles, 29 passes defended and four interceptions in 31 games with FSU.

    Samuel has the cover ability and football IQ necessary to make an immediate impact within a Chargers secondary that ranked ninth in passing yards allowed per game in 2020.

    Look for him to battle for a starting role as soon as his rookie year.     

