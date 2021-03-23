Video: Purdue WR Rondale Moore Wows in 40-Yard Dash, Vertical-Jump Drills

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Rondale Moore is a divisive prospect heading into the 2021 NFL draft, but the former Purdue wide receiver put on a show at his pro day Tuesday.

Even while measuring at just 5'7", Moore impressed with his athleticism and speed:

Measurements from pro days aren't quite as accurate as the NFL Scouting Combine, which isn't being held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With that said, Moore's 40-yard dash time of 4.29 seconds would have ranked second among wideouts last year behind only Henry Ruggs III (4.27 seconds).

A 42.5-inch vertical puts him on par with the best athletes in the NFL and even the NBA, potentially helping him overcome his diminutive stature.

Health is a major concern for Moore after playing just seven games over the past two seasons combined. Listed by Purdue at 180 pounds, the Indiana native showcased his upside as a freshman in 2018 with 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding two rushing touchdowns.

The potential could be enough for a team to spend an early draft pick on the athletic wideout.