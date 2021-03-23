    Video: Purdue WR Rondale Moore Wows in 40-Yard Dash, Vertical-Jump Drills

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2021

    Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs against Nebraska during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Rondale Moore is a divisive prospect heading into the 2021 NFL draft, but the former Purdue wide receiver put on a show at his pro day Tuesday.

    Even while measuring at just 5'7", Moore impressed with his athleticism and speed:

    Measurements from pro days aren't quite as accurate as the NFL Scouting Combine, which isn't being held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With that said, Moore's 40-yard dash time of 4.29 seconds would have ranked second among wideouts last year behind only Henry Ruggs III (4.27 seconds).

    A 42.5-inch vertical puts him on par with the best athletes in the NFL and even the NBA, potentially helping him overcome his diminutive stature.

    Health is a major concern for Moore after playing just seven games over the past two seasons combined. Listed by Purdue at 180 pounds, the Indiana native showcased his upside as a freshman in 2018 with 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding two rushing touchdowns.

    The potential could be enough for a team to spend an early draft pick on the athletic wideout.

