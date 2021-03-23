    Judge: Britney Taylor Can Subpoena Teams in Antonio Brown Sexual Assault Case

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up before the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
    Brett Duke/Associated Press

    Broward County Judge Michael Robinson ruled Friday that Britney Taylor, who filed a civil lawsuit against NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown in September 2019 alleging he sexual assaulted her three times, can subpoena the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for documents related to the case.

    Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times reported Tuesday that Robinson also ruled Taylor could subpoena NFL Properties LLC, the league's merchandising arm, but declined a request to include the Pittsburgh Steelers, saying the time frame was "overbroad and beyond the scope of relevant discovery."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

