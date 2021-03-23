Judge: Britney Taylor Can Subpoena Teams in Antonio Brown Sexual Assault Case

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Broward County Judge Michael Robinson ruled Friday that Britney Taylor, who filed a civil lawsuit against NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown in September 2019 alleging he sexual assaulted her three times, can subpoena the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for documents related to the case.

Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times reported Tuesday that Robinson also ruled Taylor could subpoena NFL Properties LLC, the league's merchandising arm, but declined a request to include the Pittsburgh Steelers, saying the time frame was "overbroad and beyond the scope of relevant discovery."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.