Identifying the Key Factors Sparking the Rise of AEW's Women's Division

0 of 5

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

Women’s wrestling has reached the height of its popularity in the US over the last few years. The growth of NXT and WWE accompanying Women’s Revolution helped to break barriers and create a groundswell of support that started to emerge from Impact’s Knockouts division and independent promotions like Shimmer and Rise. The industry has changed so much over the last decade that it would be hard to imagine any major wrestling company without a successful women’s division could gain traction.

Enter AEW. The relatively new company started in January 2019 and made its network television debut on TNT in October of the same year. Its arrival came with a palpable amount of excitement but just as much pressure to become a viable alternative to WWE. The Elite and Tony Khan created something fresh that paid homage to companies of old and captured some of the familiar energy of modern indie wrestling. However, the newfound women’s division kind of stumbled out of the gate.

AEW initially put together a quality and diverse roster, but some early creative decisions and a lack of strong storylines hampered it. A string of injuries and travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 didn’t help matters. Fortunately, the fledgling division has finally found its legs thanks to some new additions and phenomenal matches.

On last week’s episode of Dynamite, Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker became the first women to compete in the main event of the series since its premiere. Their brutal Unsanctioned Lights Out match has received nearly unanimous praise online and it proved to be a significant ratings boost, bringing in 119,000 more viewers in the final quarter of the show for a total of 795,000. The historic bout will be a career-defining moment for Baker and Rosa and a potential turning point in an impressive start to 2021 for AEW.

This feels like the beginning of something special. Baker is rapidly becoming one of the best characters in the company and you can point to several other contributing factors that have helped to spark the rise of AEW’s women's division this year.