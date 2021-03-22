John Wall, Rockets Beat Kyle Lowry, Raptors to Snap 20-Game Losing Streak

Bob Levey/Associated Press

For the first time since Feb. 4, the Houston Rockets won a game.

They defeated the Toronto Raptors, 117-99, on Monday night to snap their 20-game losing streak, the longest in the league since the Philadelphia 76ers lost a record 28 consecutive games spanning two seasons from 2014-16.

The 20-game streak was tied for the ninth-worst in NBA history, per ESPN.

Toronto is currently on a nine-game losing streak. On Monday, Fred VanVleet dropped 27 points and Pascal Siakam posted 21, but it wasn't enough for the Raptors to overcome a Rockets team that had four of five starters hovering around the 20-point mark.

Jae'Sean Tate led the Rockets with 22 points. Sterling Brown was right behind with 20 points and 10 rebounds while John Wall logged a triple-double by way of 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Christian Wood, whose absence due to an ankle injury coincided with the bulk of the team's losing streak, logged all 19 of his points in the second half.

Raptors star Kyle Lowry was limited to 17 points.

The sides went back and forth through the first half, with the Rockets holding a 65-60 advantage at the break. But they shut Toronto down in the fourth, limiting the Raptors to just 13 points while dropping 29 in the frame themselves.

Houston bested the Raptors in nearly every category, shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three while logging 47 rebounds, seven steals and seven blocks. It led by as many as 18 points en route to the victory.

The Rockets will attempt to start a new streak Wednesday when they host the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET.