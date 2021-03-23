Fantasy Baseball 2021 Rankings: Highlighting Top Prospects to Target

2 of 3

Hayes could start the season as the top-rated prospect in the major leagues.

MLB.com rates the 24-year-old as the No. 9 prospect in baseball, and he is the front-runner for that title after the Kansas City Royals optioned Bobby Witt Jr. to the minors.

The right-handed hitter took full advantage of the 95 plate appearances he had over 24 games at the end of last season. He hit five home runs, hit. 376 and recorded an OPS of 1.124.

Entering Monday, Hayes had 15 hits over 37 plate appearances in spring training. Nine of those were of the extra-base variety.

Based off those totals and his last full minor-league season, his value will come through his extra-base hits and on-base percentage. He produced back-to-back 30-double seasons in 2018 and 2019 and kept his OPS over .750 and on-base percentage above .330 despite the jump up in competition from Double-A to Triple-A.

Hayes should be one of the tone-setters atop the Pittsburgh lineup with Adam Frazier. His run-scoring potential will depend on how much power Colin Moran, Bryan Reynolds and others can provide from the heart of the order.

Hayes' small sample size at the major league level and Pittsburgh's status at the bottom of the National League Central will not make him a high-round pick, but he could be considered a steal depending on where you land him.

According to FantasyPros, his average draft position is 137. That puts him in the middle of the 11th round if you are in a 12-team league.

If you are willing to wait on a starter at the hot corner, Hayes could be the perfect player to add if you load up on stars at other positions.