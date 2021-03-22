John Collins Trade Rumors: Kings Offered Marvin Bagley in Deal for Hawks Star

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings reportedly offered Marvin Bagley III in trade discussions with the Atlanta Hawks.

Sam Amick of The Athletic wrote Monday that the Kings offered Bagley as part of a trade that would have landed them John Collins.

"His situation, like all the others, has a key financial component as well: Bagley is owed $11.3 million next season and has a qualifying offer of $14.7 million in the 2022 offseason," Amick said. "On the flip side of this equation, however, is the reality that any Collins pursuit comes with the knowledge that retaining him will be pricey in the offseason (to review: Collins turned down a $90 million extension last offseason)."

Amick noted the trade likely isn't going to go through, which comes after Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the Detroit Pistons turned down an offer for Saddiq Bey that included Bagley.

"It is no secret within league circles that both sides—Kings and Bagley III—are keen on discovering a corridor toward separation," Haynes wrote. "It's been a tumultuous tenure for the often-injured forward, who is currently sidelined with a fractured left hand."

Bagley played just 13 games last season and has not lived up to the expectations after the Kings selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 draft. The Duke product is averaging 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season and has yet to average more than 14.9 points a night in a season.

Perhaps a change of scenery could help him tap into his potential because he is still just 22 years old and athletic enough to pose as a mismatch for opposing big men.

The 6'11", 235-pound forward's ceiling is someone who can average a double-double while stretching his offensive attack to the outside, scoring on the blocks and occasionally beating defenders off the dribble, but that has not come to fruition in Sacramento to this point.

The California native is also under team control until 2023, with restricted free agency following the 2021-22 campaign, so a contender looking to buy low could add a quality player to its frontcourt rotation with a trade.