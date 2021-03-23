    Former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, Eagles Agree to 1 Year, $3.5M Contract

    Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, his agents confirmed on Twitter.

    Adam Caplan of >SiriusXM reported the deal is for one year and $3.5 million (up to $4 million with incentives):

    The 36-year-old spent the 2020 season with the New York Jets and made five appearances while filling in for an injured Sam Darnold. He finished with 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

    Even during his prime, Flacco could be a polarizing figure. He was instrumental in the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl run in 2012, but he rarely performed like a top-end quarterback for prolonged stretches.

    Since the Delaware product entered the league in 2008, 36 quarterbacks have thrown at least 2,000 passes. According to Stathead, Flacco is 30th in passer rating (84.1) and 23rd in yards per game (232.6) among that group. He has never made the Pro Bowl, either, and eclipsed 4,000 passing yards once through 13 seasons.

    His days as a regular starter ended midway through the 2019 season, when a neck injury knocked him out after eight games of his first year with the Denver Broncos. He had thrown for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions during that time, and the team was 2-6 with him under center.

    Flacco's arrival in Philadelphia isn't going to invigorate the fanbase, but that almost never happens anyway when a quarterback is signed to clearly serve as the backup.

    There won't be any sort of QB controversy on the Eagles since Jalen Hurts—barring injury—will open as the starting option for Week 1. In Flacco, they at least have an experienced passer who can take over in an emergency.

    With the trade of Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia cleared the way for Hurts to be the starter for 2021.

    The 22-year-old showed flashes as a rookie, throwing for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions while running for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

    At the very least, the 2020 second-round pick earned the right to have a full season to show whether he can be the long-term solution under center.

    By adding Flacco, the Eagles now have the depth they needed behind Hurts.

