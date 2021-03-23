The Biggest NFL Stars Most Likely to Be Traded Following 2021 Free Agency

0 of 8

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

As we approach April, buzz about the upcoming NFL draft is beginning to reach a fever pitch.

Before we can get there, however, there's still plenty of action to come down the pike this offseason, and not all of it will be free agency-related.

We've already seen a handful of trades this offseason, including the (now-official) Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade and the Indianapolis Colts' trade for Carson Wentz, but we have reason to expect more are on the horizon.

Many NFL players have had their names linked to trade rumors this offseason, including several quarterbacks. We'll take a look at some of the biggest ones who seem likely to be moved in the coming weeks.

Some of the following players have been named in actual reported rumors; others just make sense given either moves their teams have made already in free agency or moves they are expected to make in the NFL draft (Jacksonville Jaguars, we're looking at you).