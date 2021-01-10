Bears' Anthony Miller Ejected for Altercation with Saints' C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Chicago Bears wide receivers and getting ejected while playing the New Orleans Saints—name a more iconic duo.

On Sunday, Anthony Miller was ejected during the Wild Card Round after punching Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the helmet.

In November's matchup, Bears wideout Javon Wims was ejected and suspended two games after throwing several punches at Gardner-Johnson in New Orleans' 26-23 overtime win.

After Wims' ejection in November, Bears head coach Matt Nagy was not pleased, as he told reporters:

"I did not see it. I totally missed it. What I did hear is what it looked like, which is completely unacceptable. One of Javon's strengths is his character, who he is as a person. That's not... you don't have that. There's no part of that in this game. Again, I still haven't seen it, but from what I've heard, it's not good. That's not how we roll here. We'll be talking to him."

It's hard to imagine that Nagy—who was seen talking to Miller before he left the field following his ejection—will be thrilled with Sunday's ejection given the team's history with Gardner-Johnson.

Miller's loss was potentially even more damaging to Chicago than Wims' ejection in November, given Sunday's matchup was a playoff game and the Bears were already without Darnell Mooney, who missed the game due to injury. That meant Chicago had to finish Sunday's game without two of its top three receivers, which gave Wims a much bigger role alongside top receiver Allen Robinson II.

Miller, 26, caught 49 passes for 485 yards and two scores in 2020.

Granted, Chicago's offense wasn't having much success against the excellent New Orleans defense with Miller in the game, either. But his loss cost the Bears a much-needed weapon with the season on the line.