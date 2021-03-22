Bettor Wins $33K After Wagering $10 on 10-Team NCAA Men's Tournament Parlay Bet

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Talk about sweating the final game.

One bettor put in a Hail Mary $10 parlay during the NCAA men's tournament that paid more than $33,000. He needed Abilene Christian to beat Texas, UCLA to beat BYU, Arkansas to beat Texas Tech, Loyola-Chicago to beat Illinois, Oral Roberts to beat Florida, Baylor to beat Wisconsin, Villanova to beat North Texas, Syracuse to beat West Virginia and Houston to beat Rutgers.

And, finally, Oregon State to stun Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma State.

Nailing those first nine that required multiple upsets was impressive enough, and the bettor had the opportunity to cash out when the Beavers took a 14-point halftime lead in the final game. The cash out would have paid more than $23,000.

Rather than playing it safe, he let it ride on the second half of the final game.

Cunningham and the Cowboys surely drove up his heart rate when they cut the deficit to as little as two, but Oregon State never relinquished its lead.

Just like that, $10 turned into more than $33,000.