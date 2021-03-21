James White Rumors: Patriots Free-Agent RB Receiving 'Some Calls'

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Former New England Patriots running back James White is reportedly drawing at least tepid interest in the free-agency market.

According to Michael Giardi of NFL Network, White has been the subject of "some calls inquiring about his services, but with the market slow to develop at running back, it appears the former Patriot is taking his time to see if more will appear."

The Wisconsin product has never played for an NFL team besides the Patriots since he entered the league as a fourth-round pick in 2014.

The 29-year-old was an ideal fit alongside Tom Brady during his prime because of his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. He finished with at least 375 receiving yards in each of the last six seasons, including 751 in 2018 for the Super Bowl champions.

It was one of three Super Bowls that White won during his time with Patriots even though he was never a major factor in the rushing attack.

In fact, he finished with more than 263 rushing yards just once in his career as someone who was primarily used in passing downs.

There is certainly a use for someone like that in today's pass-happy NFL, although the ability of Brady and Bill Belichick to maximize his value stands out. Whether he can replicate that type of impact, especially after having just one touchdown catch without Brady as his quarterback, somewhere else remains to be seen.

That at least hasn't stopped some teams from expressing interest at this point of the offseason.