Predicting Full WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card After 2021 FastlaneMarch 22, 2021
Predicting Full WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card After 2021 Fastlane
- Roman Reigns vs. Edge
- Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
- Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
- The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos
Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view did not feature any titles changing hands but it did advance several storylines and give us a good idea of what the WrestleMania 37 card will look like.
After having to hold WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center without fans, WWE is looking to bring people in for next month's event. Since this will be the first live crowd for the main roster since the start of the pandemic, management is going to make the most of it.
With two nights to fill, there are a lot of spots available on the card. Every champion will likely defend their title, and we will probably see a few special stipulations, too.
So far, WWE has booked four matches for WrestleMania 37:
Let's take a look at what else will populate the 'Mania card based on recent storylines.
Daniel Bryan vs. Edge vs. Roman Reigns
While Edge and Reigns already have their spots reserved for WrestleMania, Sunday's show left open the possibility of Daniel Bryan being added to the match.
The Yes Man outwrestled Reigns throughout their encounter and came close to beating him several times. Had it not been for Jey Uso and Edge, he would have made Reigns tap out for the first time since he joined the main roster.
Bryan has more than enough ammo to request a rematch from Adam Pearce, which will probably lead to a qualifying match against Uso to earn his spot. We could see this develop as soon as Friday's SmackDown.
Big E vs. Apollo Crews vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Big E defeated Apollo Crews but the ending to the match was sloppy and ruined any chance Crews had to build momentum with a post-match attack.
Keeping him in the Intercontinental Championship picture is the best way to use him right now, but WWE can't justify putting them in a seventh IC title bout together. It needs a buffer.
Shinsuke Nakamura has been in and out of the IC title hunt and would make a great addition to this bout to make a triple threat. This would give Crews another opportunity while also giving Nakamura a spot on the show. As repetitive as this would be, the match these three would produce would be epic.
Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro
After defeating Nakamura at Fastlane, Seth Rollins is going to be laser-focused on getting revenge against Cesaro.
The Swiss Superman swung him around by his feet 22 times a couple of weeks ago. The Messiah took great offense to this and has vowed to take his former friend out for good.
Cesaro has been killing it recently and deserves a singles match at 'Mania against someone on Rollins' level. They could steal the show while only breaking a light sweat. If they put everything they had into this, it could become a Match of the Year candidate immediately.
This match is all but certain to take place. WWE just needs to have one guy challenge the other to set it up.
Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits vs. Mysterios vs. Dirty Dawgs
The SmackDown tag team division is not as deep as it was a couple of years ago but the four teams that have been in the title scene recently could create some magic together.
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are among the best bell-to-bell performers WWE has to offer. Rey and Dominik Mysterio have high-flying skills, Alpha Academy brings technical ability and The Street Profits is one of the best all-around teams in the business today.
Putting these eight men into a Fatal 4-Way tag match would produce some exciting multi-man spots and give the tag team division a boost heading into the rest of 2021.
Asuka vs. Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley is about to make her Raw debut this week. If WWE wants to get her main roster push off to a strong start, booking her to fight for the Raw women's title would do the trick.
Charlotte has been positioned as the most likely challenger to Asuka's Raw Women's Championship ever since her storyline with Lacey Evans came to an end.
Adding Ripley to the mix would keep this from being a repeat of their match at WrestleMania 34 and give Ripley a chance to avenge her loss against The Queen from last year's event.
There are other ways WWE could go with this but these three women feel like the right choice to represent the Raw women's division at 'Mania.
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
During Monday's Raw, Shane McMahon humiliated Braun Strowman by attacking him and pouring green slime all over him. It felt like how Nickelodeon would book pro wrestling.
After McMahon appeared to fake an injury to get out of facing The Monster Among Men at Fastlane, they are destined to have some kind of stipulation match at WrestleMania.
Shane-O-Mac loves to jump from great heights onto his opponents, so this would have to be something that allows him to use every part of the arena and stage to his advantage.
Falls Count Anywhere or Last Man Standing would make that possible while also giving McMahon more of a fighting chance than he would have in a standard bout.
Damian Priest and Bad Bunny vs. The Miz and John Morrison
WWE began building a feud between The Miz and Bad Bunny all the way back at The Royal Rumble when The A-Lister destroyed some of Bunny's DJ equipment after he refused to collaborate with him on a project.
Bunny has been hanging out with Damian Priest every week, so the best option to allow the musician to wrestle would be a tag team match with the two of them against The Miz and John Morrison.
Even if you don't like celebrities being involved in wrestling, you have to admire Bunny for being a consistent presence on Raw over the past few months. He seems like he is more dedicated to making this work than some celebs who have just shown up for the exposure.
This won't be a showstopper but it could be fun if you go into it with the right mindset.
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
Randy Orton faced Alexa Bliss at Fastlane, but after a few fireballs and otherworldly antics, The Fiend arrived to help her get the win.
This feud has been going for what feels like forever. Orton appeared to be done with Bray Wyatt after he set him on fire at Tables, Ladders & Chairs on December 20. That is clearly not the case.
Wyatt showed up with a melted mask and a new outfit. It seems like WWE is altering his gimmick again to keep it fresh, which could indicate he will end up defeating The Viper to begin a new push.
Bliss has been great during this whole storyline. Hopefully, WWE finds a way to reward her at WrestleMania with a special moment of her own.
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan
There is only one logical reason why WWE would book The Riott Squad to win a bunch of matches only to keep them out of the hunt for the Women's Tag Team Championships. It's because management is saving this match for WrestleMania.
Despite poor booking for the women's tag division, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan have been a bright spot in the dark. They have both upped their in-ring game significantly and look ready to be the new champions.
It's always possible WWE adds a team like Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose to the mix, but no matter what happens, The Riott Squad needs to challenge Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the belts one more time.
Winning the titles at WrestleMania would be a career-defining moment for The Riott Squad after everything the team has been through.
Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens did not have clear plans in place for WrestleMania until Friday's SmackDown. Now, they appear to be on course to add another chapter to the book that is their never-ending feud.
Zayn and Owens have fought many times over the years, but the reason WWE keeps going back to this feud is that they are so good together. When you find two people who know and bring out the best in each other, you use that chemistry to your advantage.
Even without a title, this will be one of the most entertaining matches on the card. KO and The Great Liberator simply aren't capable of putting on a bad performance together. WWE knows this and that is why we are getting this match again.
These 10 matches along with the three others mentioned in the intro and a Battle Royal are enough to fill two nights of action and give WWE several potential MOTY candidates. It just needs to take the right steps toward booking each feud in the coming weeks.