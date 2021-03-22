Predicting Full WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card After 2021 Fastlane

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view did not feature any titles changing hands but it did advance several storylines and give us a good idea of what the WrestleMania 37 card will look like.

After having to hold WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center without fans, WWE is looking to bring people in for next month's event. Since this will be the first live crowd for the main roster since the start of the pandemic, management is going to make the most of it.

With two nights to fill, there are a lot of spots available on the card. Every champion will likely defend their title, and we will probably see a few special stipulations, too.

So far, WWE has booked four matches for WrestleMania 37:

Roman Reigns vs. Edge

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Let's take a look at what else will populate the 'Mania card based on recent storylines.