Francisco Lindor Rumors: Mets Willing to Give New Contract Worth Up to $300M

The New York Mets are reportedly willing to make a lucrative contract offer to Francisco Lindor with the hope of locking up the four-time All-Star.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Mets could make an offer worth up to $300 million for the superstar shortstop, but "it isn’t clear if they are there yet."

Heyman did note the Mets began their negotiations with Lindor "below that" $300 million tag but will be "looking to compromise" in order to get a deal done.

New York is operating under time constraints in its quest to sign Lindor to a long-term deal. He told reporters upon arriving at spring training Feb. 22 that he wouldn't negotiate once the regular season begins:

“Like I said earlier, I will not be negotiating during the season. I will go to free agency. If something carries on during the season, it’s not fair for me, it’s not fair for the team. I got to give everything I got into winning baseball games. So if it doesn’t happen in spring training, I will go to free agency. We’ll talk in November, December, whenever free agency starts.”

It's unclear what kind of deal Lindor is seeking, but one anonymous MLB executive told John Harper of SNY.tv last month that he could look to surpass the $340 million Fernando Tatis Jr. got from the San Diego Padres.

Lindor is scheduled to earn $22.3 million in 2021. The 27-year-old will be eligible for free agency next offseason if he can't work out a deal with the Mets.

New York acquired Lindor from Cleveland in January. He hit .285/.346/.488 with 138 homers, 411 RBI, 99 stolen bases and won two Gold Glove Awards in six seasons with Cleveland from 2015-20.