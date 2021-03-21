NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2021: Odds, Picks for Sunday's Bracket

0 of 4

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

It's been nearly a week since the 64-team field for this year's NCAA women's basketball tournament was set. Now, it's time for the action to begin.

On Sunday, 16 first-round matchups will take place. After that, there will be 16 more first-round contests on Monday, which will trim the field to 32 teams. The entire tourney will take place around the San Antonio area because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among Sunday's slate are matchups featuring the No. 1 seeds: Stanford, UConn, South Carolina and NC State. Each is expected to win big to easily progress into the second round.

Here's a look at Sunday's schedule, along with odds and picks for each game.