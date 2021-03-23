Ranking the Top 10 MLB Rookie of the Year Candidates Entering 2021 Season

0 of 11

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Developing young talent is as important as it has ever been in baseball. Rookies could have an enormous impact on their respective franchises in 2021.

Rebuilding clubs like the Detroit Tigers have young arms like Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal, both of whom are pivotal to the team's future. Meanwhile, the likes of Randy Arozarena and Ian Anderson will be crucial pieces to their team's hopes of contending. Then there are the prospects who could eventually make their mark, including Wander Franco and Jarred Kelenic.

There are a number of rookie storylines to follow this summer. It should make the Rookie of the Year race all the more interesting.

The following is a ranking of the rookies most likely to capture ROY honors. It's based on their past production, upside and expected role in 2021. That means players likely to start on Opening Day take precedence over the others since they will have a head start in putting up numbers.

The rankings are also devoid of league considerations, meaning they include both National League and American League players. We should also note MLB amended rookie status last fall, meaning the likes of Jo Adell, Andres Gimenez and James Karinchak no longer possess rookie eligibility.

Let's get started with some honorable mentions.